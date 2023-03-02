Turtle & Hughes Names Integrated Supply Sales Exec

LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply, a division of Turtle & Hughes, has promoted Blake Varbero to vice president, business development, responsible for leading the division’s national sales efforts.

Varbero has spent his entire Turtle 13-year career at THIS, which provides MRO supply chain services to Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Turtle & Hughes is one of the nation’s largest independent electrical and industrial distributors with 100 years of servicing customers.

“Blake is a great example of our attention to developing and promoting talent from within the organization,” said CEO Kathleen Shanahan. “We hire the best people who share in our common core values. We provide them with the tools and resources they need to develop and advance in their roles and become life-long Turtles.”

“Over the years, Blake has worked in several areas across THIS, including operations, account management and business development,” said Scott West, divisional president. “Since 2019, he has served as sales director. When presented with an opportunity to lead, he has consistently risen to the challenge. He took ownership and grew one integrated customer’s unmanned locations, has successfully led national customer implementations and, this past year, he effectively stepped into a principal role for business development.”

Varbero joined THIS is 2010. Most recently, he served as sales director responsible for new customer acquisition and business development. His previous roles also include program manager for THIS’ largest customer and director of national accounts. He was then promoted to national account manager, where, in 2013-2014, he was responsible for top line sales growth at unmanned customer sites in three countries and 20 states across diverse industries that included medical device, automotive, and general industrial manufacturing. Varbero started at THIS in Hamden, Connecticut, as an inside sales representative for centralized procurement, supporting the division’s national accounts.

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Varbero currently resides in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Business.