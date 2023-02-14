Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions President to Depart

Christophe Sut will leave the company for a CEO position elsewhere.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 29 14 Pm 631a26a03e338

Sandvik announced Saturday that Christophe Sut, the president of its Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions segment, will depart the company later this year to take a CEO position elsewhere.

Sut will leave Sandvik effective Aug. 11. The company said it would begin the process of finding a successor.

“Christophe Sut has made a strong contribution during his time at Sandvik, strengthening our digital manufacturing offering. He has been an appreciated member of the Group Executive Management," Sandvik President and CEO Stefan Widing said in a statement. "While we of course would have liked to see him stay at Sandvik, this also shows our capability to build excellent leaders within Sandvik. I wish him all the best for the future.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am 6352cfc219e19
AD Names New President of AD Member Supply
February 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 17 30 Pm
Winsupply Names New President
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 9 27 53 Am
ERIKS North America Appoints New COO
February 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am 6352cfc219e19
Staffing Changes
AD Names New President of AD Member Supply
Screenshot 2023 02 07 2 30 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 17 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply Names New President
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 2 30 36 Pm
Staffing Changes
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
The company also promoted a new president, COO and CFO.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 17 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply Names New President
Jeff Dice will succeed the retiring John McKenzie.
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 9 27 53 Am
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints New COO
Michael Pastore most recently served as VP of operations at Kaman Distribution Group.
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Announces CEO Transition
Jason Seger will succeed the retiring David White next year.
February 2, 2023
Our Company
Staffing Changes
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief
Bob Buttermore previously served as general manager of Rockwell's Power Control business.
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm
Staffing Changes
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
Mick Bowden joined Air Systems nearly 20 years ago.
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Craig Frohock will be responsible for the business' global operations and strategic direction.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO
Patrick Hallinan previously served as executive vice president and CFO at Fortune Brands Innovations.
January 25, 2023
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
The company named new marketing, HR and concrete business leaders.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
The newly created role will be responsible for industrial sales growth.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Staffing Changes
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
Ken Hartman previously held posts at Stanley Black & Decker, Thermo King and Snap-On Tools.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 20 59 Am
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names Holtz CEO
Holtz joined PIP as president last year.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 57 39 Am
Staffing Changes
Turtle & Hughes Names Electrical Distribution Sales Manager
Michael Vitiello is a 13-year veteran of Eaton Corp.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 3 04 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply President Announces Retirement
John McKenzie will depart the company after 27 years.
January 13, 2023