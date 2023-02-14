Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions President to Depart

Sandvik announced Saturday that Christophe Sut, the president of its Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions segment, will depart the company later this year to take a CEO position elsewhere.

Sut will leave Sandvik effective Aug. 11. The company said it would begin the process of finding a successor.



“Christophe Sut has made a strong contribution during his time at Sandvik, strengthening our digital manufacturing offering. He has been an appreciated member of the Group Executive Management," Sandvik President and CEO Stefan Widing said in a statement. "While we of course would have liked to see him stay at Sandvik, this also shows our capability to build excellent leaders within Sandvik. I wish him all the best for the future.