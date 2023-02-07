Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO

The company also promoted a new president, COO and CFO.

Packer Fastener
Feb 7, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 2 30 36 Pm
Packer Fastener

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives.

“Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond the nuts and bolts of industrial fasteners,” said CEO Terry Albrecht. “Today, we offer a comprehensive range of fasteners and industrial supplies through Packer Fastener, logistics and freight brokerage services through Packer Freight, and the production of customized fastener solutions through Albolt Manufacturing. By restructuring our leadership model and promoting talent from within, we’ve set the foundation for future growth and expansion.”

As part of these changes, Albrecht will continue in his role as principal owner and will now serve as the chief executive officer of the three sister companies. Albrecht was one of the original founding partners of Packer Fastener in 1998. He went on to found Packer Freight in 2019, and Albolt Manufacturing in 2022. His family of companies now employs 155 individuals in 11 different cities throughout the Midwest.

  • Jason Ledvina most recently served as vice president and general manager and will now serve as the president of Packer Fastener. Ledvina started his career as one of the original Packer Fastener employees in 2001. After taking a brief hiatus from fastener sales, he rejoined Packer Fastener in 2010 and has served in a variety of leadership roles with the organization over the past 13 years.
  • Amy Seehafer, MA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, who joined the organizations in 2021 as the director of people, is now serving as the chief operating officer over Packer Fastener, Packer Freight and Albolt Manufacturing. Her past roles include serving as senior vice president-human resources for Associated Bank, senior operations manager/organizational development specialist for the Foth Companies, and director-human resources of the C.A. Lawton Co.
  • Brian Hogeland, who joined the organizations in 2021 as the director of finance, has been promoted to the role of chief financial officer for Packer Fastener, Packer Freight and Albolt Manufacturing. Prior to joining the family of companies, Hogeland served in various finance leadership roles for Schneider National Inc. He is also a Wisconsin Certified Public Accountant.
