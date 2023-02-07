Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives.

“Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond the nuts and bolts of industrial fasteners,” said CEO Terry Albrecht. “Today, we offer a comprehensive range of fasteners and industrial supplies through Packer Fastener, logistics and freight brokerage services through Packer Freight, and the production of customized fastener solutions through Albolt Manufacturing. By restructuring our leadership model and promoting talent from within, we’ve set the foundation for future growth and expansion.”

As part of these changes, Albrecht will continue in his role as principal owner and will now serve as the chief executive officer of the three sister companies. Albrecht was one of the original founding partners of Packer Fastener in 1998. He went on to found Packer Freight in 2019, and Albolt Manufacturing in 2022. His family of companies now employs 155 individuals in 11 different cities throughout the Midwest.