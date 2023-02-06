Winsupply Names New President

Jeff Dice will succeed the retiring John McKenzie.

Winsupply Inc.
Feb 6, 2023
DAYTON, Ohio — The Winsupply Inc. board of directors has elected Jeffrey M. Dice as president of Winsupply Inc., effective March 1.

Dice, currently the president of Winsupply Equity Group, will replace Winsupply President John McKenzie, who is retiring Feb. 28.

"For more than 18 years, Jeff Dice has been an essential, respected contributor to Winsupply's success," said Rick Schwartz, chairman of the board. "Jeff brings both depth and breadth of experience across all of Winsupply's support services — plus a long list of continuous, positive results — to his new role of leading the entire Winsupply organization on its trajectory of growth."

Jeffrey M. DiceJeffrey M. DiceWinsupply Inc.Dice joined Winsupply in 2004 as a regional financial officer for Winsupply Group Services-Dayton. Soon, he moved into internal audit and then into leadership roles: first for electronic data integration, and then for acquisitions as a due diligence specialist.

In 2011, he was named chief financial officer for Noland Company, Winsupply's largest acquisition to date.

In 2016, he began leading more than 150 employees as senior vice president for Winsupply's Shared and Advisory Services. As Winsupply's chief information officer from 2018 to 2020, he restructured Winsupply's growing IT organization.

Dice became Winsupply Equity Group president in 2020, accountable for shareholder relations, finance, risk, real estate and acquisition assessments.

As president of Winsupply Inc., Dice will lead business strategy development and execution, and oversee the daily operation of the Winsupply organization.

"Over the years, Jeff's determined leadership, financial acumen, strong relationships and strategic thinking have advanced Winsupply," Schwartz said. "Because of his longtime experience, sustained results and ability to champion Winsupply's philosophy, business model and key principles, he will move easily and quickly into his new role as president, providing the continuity of leadership necessary as we begin our 68th year of growth and success."

Dice is a native Daytonian and lives in Centerville, Ohio.

Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
