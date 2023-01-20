Protective Industrial Products Inc. Names President Curt Holtz as CEO

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as president and CEO.

In this role, Holtz will oversee the entire PIP global organization, which includes the company's commercial business units in North America, EMEA and APAC. Additionally, he will now manage the corporate enablement functions, which include Finance, Marketing, IT, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Product Management and Legal.

Holtz joined PIP as president in September 2022 after over 30 years with VF Corporation. Over that time, he held senior roles in Finance, Operations, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Design, Brand Management, General Management and Group Management across multiple geographies. Most recently, he spent several years as group president of many business units, including Global Workwear.

“I am honored to be entrusted with carrying on the PIP legacy built by Joe Milot and Wellson Tao for nearly 40 years,” Holtz said. “The passionate PIP family around the world will continue our focus on delivering innovative safety products and solutions and adding value for our customers."

Joe Milot will ascend to the board as executive chairman and will continue to provide legacy guidance and strategic counsel to Holtz.

“The journey of PIP over the last 39 years has been remarkable, but it is time to prepare for the next chapter," Milot said. "I am very confident Curt is the most qualified person to continue our incredible success.”

Holtz continues to be based at the Latham office and will report directly to the board.