Muza Metal Products Names New CEO

John Kriz will serve as the fifth president and CEO in Muza's 95-year history.

Muza Metal Products LLC
Jan 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 50 16 Am

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Muza Metal Products LLC, a full-service metal fabrication company, announced the promotion of John Kriz to president and CEO, effective immediately.

Wing Capital Group founding partner and managing director Jeff Beischel remains as chairman of the board.  

“John Kriz takes Muza Metal’s values to heart, making his leadership and stewardship unmatched," Beischel said. "We're confident in his ability to take on the position of CEO and lead the company in innovating and responding to client needs." 

A Wisconsin native, Kriz started his Muza Metal Products career 10 years ago as director of operations. Kriz will serve as the fifth president and CEO in the company’s 95-year history.  

“We’ve been building a robust business foundation that’s going to have stability and growth for years to come, for our customers, employees and shareholders alike,” Kriz said. “I’m honored to steer us into this next chapter as we turn 95.”  

Since its humble origins in 1928 out of Leo Muza, Sr.’s garage, Muza Metal Products continues to innovate and expand its capacity. Most recently, Muza made a significant investment to upgrade its powder coat paint system within its 190,000 sq. ft. facilities.

Wing Capital Group of Milwaukee acquired Muza Metal Products in 2011.

