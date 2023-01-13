Winsupply President Announces Retirement

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply announced Friday that the company's president, John McKenzie, will retire effective Feb. 28 after 27 years with the company.

“John famously lived our culture, grew our organization, and expanded and improved our bench strength more than anyone before him has ever done,” said Rick Schwartz, chairman of Winsupply. “He has prepared the current leadership team well for the opportunities ahead."

McKenzie began his career at Winsupply in 1996. Over the years — through his leadership in the support services companies and sourcing services, and as president of Winsupply beginning in March 2020 — John has achieved much. Under his leadership, the number of local company entrepreneurs increased from 609 to 652, and three new regional distribution centers were added.

McKenzie also helped to guide and grow Winsupply through the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no doubt that John is leaving the company in a much better condition than he found it," Schwartz said. "Today, Winsupply is in a position of strength to continue to grow and prosper. All of us at Winsupply are grateful to John for his lasting contributions and the legacy he leaves."

The governance committee of the Winsupply board of directors will begin its work to find McKenzie's successor.