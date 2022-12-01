Grainger Names New Vice President of Infrastructure

Jeff Whittemore will be responsible for the company's core infrastructure and networking.

Dec 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 1 20 43 Pm
Grainger

CHICAGO – Grainger announced Tuesday that Jeff Whittemore has joined the company as vice president of infrastructure.

In this role, he will be responsible for continuing to advance Grainger’s core infrastructure and networking.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the company as we continue to build next-generation technology to drive growth and service for customers," said Grainger Chief Technology Officer Jonny LeRoy. "Jeff brings with him impressive breadth and depth of experience and I look forward to seeing how his passion and new ideas will help advance our modernization journey and strategy."

Whittemore has nearly 40 years of industry experience in infrastructure and operations. He most recently spent nine years at Ulta Beauty, where he was responsible for Ulta Beauty’s data center and cloud infrastructure, as well as overseeing operations for enterprise IT systems. Additional career highlights include serving as vice president, infrastructure and compliance, for ArrowStream, founding his own IT consulting practice, and creating several startup companies.

Whittemore reports to LeRoy and will be based at Grainger's Chicago-area headquarters.

