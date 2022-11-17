BlackHawk Industrial Names Tom Cross as IT Director

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday that Tom Cross has joined the company as director of IT.

"Mr. Cross is returning to BlackHawk, where he was a key player in our ERP system implementation, as well as an expert in business process automation," said Tonya Pivarnik, BlackHawk's chief operator officer. "We are very excited to welcome him back to the BlackHawk family."

﻿As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system.