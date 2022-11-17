BlackHawk Industrial Names Tom Cross as IT Director

The metalworking distributor said it is looking to acquire new partners to join an industry-leading operating system.

BlackHawk Industrial
Nov 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 08 49 Pm

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday that Tom Cross has joined the company as director of IT.

"Mr. Cross is returning to BlackHawk, where he was a key player in our ERP system implementation, as well as an expert in business process automation," said Tonya Pivarnik, BlackHawk's chief operator officer. "We are very excited to welcome him back to the BlackHawk family."

﻿As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 08 49 Pm
BlackHawk Industrial Names Tom Cross as IT Director
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 1 53 58 Pm
Designatronics Names Wybur Tools GM
November 14, 2022
Allied Rs
Allied President Departs
November 1, 2022
Endries Sized
Endries International Names New President, CEO
October 31, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 1 53 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Designatronics Names Wybur Tools GM
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 19 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Linc Systems Names New CEO
Allied Rs
Staffing Changes
Allied President Departs
Responding to Weird Economic Times
Sponsored
Responding to Weird Economic Times
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 19 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Linc Systems Names New CEO
Mick Beyer will replace the retiring Kelly Evans.
November 7, 2022
Allied Rs
Staffing Changes
Allied President Departs
The news comes shortly after Allied announced a rebrand that changes its name to RS Group, starting in 2023.
November 1, 2022
Endries Sized
Staffing Changes
Endries International Names New President, CEO
The company has announced a succession plan for longtime CEO Steve Endries.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 13 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group East Adds Regional Vice President
Jerrel Flatt will lead the company's Florida operations.
October 28, 2022
Jim Ricciardelli has joined the Galco Industrial Electronics Board of Directors.
Staffing Changes
Jim Ricciardelli Joins Galco's Board of Directors
He is the former executive vice president of Digi-Key Electronics.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 9 03 51 Am
Staffing Changes
Optimas Solutions Names Tuffy, Harms as CEOs
They formerly served as presidents of Optimas International and Optimas Americas.
October 12, 2022
Black Hawk Industrial
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Expands Logistics Team
Eric Irving has extensive experience in contract negotiations and warehouse audit compliance.
October 3, 2022
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager
The company hopes to take advantage of the facility's competitive advantages.
September 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
The new appointments will help the company accelerate its digital transformation.
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 1 37 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer
Jenny Victor has led product, corporate and marketing operations across numerous technology organizations.
September 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 16 At 12 42 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Names New EVP & COO
Martina McIsaac will oversee the company's day-to-day U.S. and Canada operations.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 16 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kimberly-Clark Names 3M Exec to Lead Supply Chain
Tamera Fenske previously served as 3M's senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 10 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
Curt Holtz will oversee the company's five business units.
September 12, 2022