Designatronics Names Wybur Tools GM

Charles Comstock supervised the Wyoming operations at the time of its August acquisition.

Designatronics Inc.
Nov 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 1 53 58 Pm

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Designatronics Inc. announced that Charles Comstock has been promoted to general manager of Wybur Tools.

Wybur Tools, formerly the Grobet USA manufacturing business segment, was acquired by Designatronics on Aug. 1. At the time of the acquisition, Comstock was supervising the entire operation of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, manufacturing facility, producing high-precision, long-lasting carbide and high-speed steel burs for distribution.

“The promotion, acknowledging his skilled leadership in the industry, is expected to accelerate growth and build on our success in the marketplace," said Designatronics President and CEO Robert Kufner. “We are extremely confident in the growing team he has assembled, his manufacturing know-how, product knowledge and service capabilities.”

Wybur Tools supplies industrial tools to professional technicians and skilled workers through a broad distribution network. Designatronics is investing in the Wyoming facility, upgrading equipment, and technology to increase capacity and customer satisfaction.

