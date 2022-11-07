Linc Systems Names New CEO

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Linc Systems, a national distributor of industrial fastening, packaging and supply solutions, announced that CEO Kelly Evans retired effective Nov. 1. Michael “Mick” Beyer has been named to succeed Evans as chief executive officer.

Evans will remain active in supporting Linc as an advisor and shareholder of the company. His industry knowledge and experience will continue to serve as valuable resources to the board, the company and Beyer as Linc continues to build upon its strength as an industry leader.

“Kelly’s passion for the industry began in 1989 at R.V. Evans as he took the opportunity to succeed and develop the family’s business into its third generation of ownership. He understood the importance of culture in driving the strategic vision of an organization and carried this over to his time at Linc," said Terry Theodore, partner at Center Rock. "We applaud him for his successful career, appreciate his service to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors. We are also excited about the significant opportunities that lie ahead for Linc under Mick’s leadership.”

Beyer brings over 30 years of industrial experience and most recently served as chief financial officer of Henniges Automotive, a global provider of sealing systems for the transportation industry. Beyer has also served as CFO of Aludyne, a global light weighting solutions and components supplier, and as CFO of Wolverine Advanced Materials, a damping and sealing solutions provider in the automotive and sealing industries, where he worked closely with various executives of Center Rock Capital Partners from 2011 to 2015.

“I am very excited to be joining the Linc family,” said Beyer. “I have had the privilege of spending a significant amount of time with the board and Kelly over the last few months and have truly appreciated the organization they have built and the reputation for delivering service above and beyond our customers’ expectations. I look forward to working with all our employees to continue executing on the growth opportunities in front of us.”



