Lawless Group East Adds Regional Vice President

Jerrel Flatt will lead the company's Florida operations.

Lawless Group East
Oct 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 13 58 Pm

DALLAS — The Lawless Group announced that Jerrel Flatt has joined Lawless Group East as regional vice president for Florida.

He will be based in TLG’s Apopka, Florida, office. 

Flatt is a veteran to the industrial market. He was most recently senior director of sales for Apex Tool Group LLC and, prior, with Colony Hardware, Werner Co. and Newell Rubbermaid in various sales and senior management positions. 

"Jerrel has proven himself to be one of the industry's top talents," said East President Justin Vailes. “He has successfully developed relationships and grown sales in every region he has led. I’m confident that he will continue his success as he leads the Florida territory for us.” 

In this new role, Flatt will manage the Florida territory for the East as well as oversight of the new 47,000-square-foot warehouse in Apopka. He will ensure that Lawless East is able to anticipate and meet customers’ needs in the Florida territory. 

“Jerrel brings more than 20 years of proven leadership experience and a track record of success. He has the skills and perspective to make an impact on our customers and grow our business across the Florida region. This new addition will better prepare us for the opportunities and challenges ahead," said Richard Lawless.  

When Jerrel is not building relationships, he enjoys traveling with his wife Brandy and two children, Emma and Caden. 

