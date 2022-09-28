NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager

The company hopes to take advantage of the facility's competitive advantages.

NIBCO Inc.
Sep 28, 2022
Webimage E0 Ecfb10 Ebb2 4648 965441847 Fcf1 Dae
NIBCO Inc.

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. announced the promotion of Mariza Gutierrez Galindo to Reynosa plant manager.

In her new role, Gutierrez will continue the path to make NIBCO de Reynosa a great contributor to the company’s profitability through the plant’s competitive advantages of free trade agreements, skilled labor and high-quality products. She will report to Rudy Smith, senior plant manager.

Gutierrez brings demonstrated knowledge, commitment and leadership to grow her new role at the Reynosa facility. Gutierrez joined NIBCO in 1986 as an accounting manager. She has held several positions including finance manager, office manager, administrative manager and most recently senior administrative manager.

Gutierrez was recognized at NIBCO in 2014 with the Rex Martin award, given to recognize achievement in cost reduction, safety, or an increase in sales; and in 2021 the Alice A. Martin award, given to recognize women who demonstrate philanthropy, community service, mentorship, and support the development of other women.

She holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Development from Tamaulipas State University. Gutierrez also holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting (CPA) from the Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). She resides in McAllen, Texas.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 1 37 00 Pm
Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer
September 20, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 1 37 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 01 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Adds 2 Senior Executives
The new appointments will help the company accelerate its digital transformation.
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 23 At 1 20 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Performance Materials and Technologies CEO
Lucian Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical.
September 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 20 At 1 37 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Epicor Hires New Chief Marketing Officer
Jenny Victor has led product, corporate and marketing operations across numerous technology organizations.
September 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 16 At 12 42 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Names New EVP & COO
Martina McIsaac will oversee the company's day-to-day U.S. and Canada operations.
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 16 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kimberly-Clark Names 3M Exec to Lead Supply Chain
Tamera Fenske previously served as 3M's senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 12 At 2 10 23 Pm
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
Curt Holtz will oversee the company's five business units.
September 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 18 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
Simpson Manufacturing CEO to Step Down
The company's current president and COO will be promoted.
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 07 At 12 15 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Avnet Appoints Ken Jacobson as CFO
Jacobson previously served as interim CFO in 2017 and 2018.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 1 57 14 Pm
Staffing Changes
SecuraStock Hires New COO, GM
The new position will bolster the company's growth and global reach.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4
Staffing Changes
NAW Names Chief Communications Officer
Liz Shrum will lead the trade group's marketing, communications and public affairs.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm
Staffing Changes
Würth Expands Senior Executive Team
The new additions will help support the distributor's divisional structure.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 12 11 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. Names Regional Sales VPs
Both have been with the company for more than 20 years.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 51 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
The new position was created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical market.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
AD Names U.S. Electrical President
Karen Baker formerly served as COO of Horizon Solutions.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 12 25 Pm
Staffing Changes
Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer
The newly created CTO position will oversee Allied's global technology and engineering teams.
August 15, 2022