NIBCO Names New Reynosa Plant Manager

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. announced the promotion of Mariza Gutierrez Galindo to Reynosa plant manager.

In her new role, Gutierrez will continue the path to make NIBCO de Reynosa a great contributor to the company’s profitability through the plant’s competitive advantages of free trade agreements, skilled labor and high-quality products. She will report to Rudy Smith, senior plant manager.

Gutierrez brings demonstrated knowledge, commitment and leadership to grow her new role at the Reynosa facility. Gutierrez joined NIBCO in 1986 as an accounting manager. She has held several positions including finance manager, office manager, administrative manager and most recently senior administrative manager.

Gutierrez was recognized at NIBCO in 2014 with the Rex Martin award, given to recognize achievement in cost reduction, safety, or an increase in sales; and in 2021 the Alice A. Martin award, given to recognize women who demonstrate philanthropy, community service, mentorship, and support the development of other women.

She holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Development from Tamaulipas State University. Gutierrez also holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting (CPA) from the Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). She resides in McAllen, Texas.