Avnet Appoints Ken Jacobson as CFO

PHOENIX — The Avnet board of directors voted to officially appoint Ken A. Jacobson as the company’s chief financial officer reporting to Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher.

Jacobson, 44, joined Avnet in 2013 as vice president and corporate controller, and served as Avnet’s interim CFO in 2017-2018. As corporate controller, Jacobson had global leadership responsibility for the finance organizations within each of Avnet’s business units, as well as management oversight of Avnet’s global supply chain engagements.

“Ken is the ideal person to lead Avnet’s finance team into our next century of doing business,” said Gallagher. “He is experienced in developing strong, collaborative cross-functional relationships and balancing business objectives with financial outcomes.”

Jacobson came to Avnet with 12 years of public accounting and industry experience working with a variety of public, private and international companies across various industries including technology, manufacturing and distribution. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington.