SecuraStock Hires New COO, GM

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 1 57 14 Pm

Automated inventory solutions provider SecuraStock on Friday announced that it has hired Bill Warren to become the company’s first chief operating officer and general manager.

Warren, a former vice president of global equipment sales and service at Steris Corp., has over 30 years of experience across various industries, including leadership positions during transformative changes at Steris and General Electric.

SecuraStock officials said the addition of Warren positions the company to accelerate the its growth and expand its global reach. The company said its internal team of developers and engineers has built one of the industry's most powerful proprietary equipment and software technologies. 

“SecuraStock’s unique approach to inventory management is what really attracted me to the organization,” Warren said in a statement. “Our camera based technology and robust software solutions offer a level of functionality, flexibility and value which is unmatched. I really appreciate the opportunity to lead this terrific team of innovators and to bring the company through this exciting period of growth.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 1 57 14 Pm
SecuraStock Hires New COO, GM
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4
NAW Names Chief Communications Officer
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm
Würth Expands Senior Executive Team
September 1, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 07 At 12 15 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Avnet Appoints Ken Jacobson as CFO
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4
Staffing Changes
NAW Names Chief Communications Officer
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm
Staffing Changes
Würth Expands Senior Executive Team
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4
Staffing Changes
NAW Names Chief Communications Officer
Liz Shrum will lead the trade group's marketing, communications and public affairs.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm
Staffing Changes
Würth Expands Senior Executive Team
The new additions will help support the distributor's divisional structure.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 12 11 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Industrial Supply Co. Names Regional Sales VPs
Both have been with the company for more than 20 years.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 51 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
The new position was created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical market.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
AD Names U.S. Electrical President
Karen Baker formerly served as COO of Horizon Solutions.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 12 25 Pm
Staffing Changes
Allied Motion Appoints Corporate VP, Chief Technology Officer
The newly created CTO position will oversee Allied's global technology and engineering teams.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 29 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Enerpac Tool Announces New Operations Executive
Markus Limberger joins Enerpac from Danaher.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 1 56 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Timken Appoints Bearings, Motion Executives
The company also announced the departure of its group vice president.
August 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 58 32 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Adds General Manager for Southern California
Scott Shimel previously spent more than 20 years building Machine Tools Supply.
August 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 42 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
AD Announces Network Community VP
Kristen Abbas will manage and expand AD’s meeting and networking ecosystem.
August 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 02 At 1 53 48 Pm
Staffing Changes
Motion Appoints Senior Executive
Lisa Solomon has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate accounts.
August 2, 2022
Older Workers I Stock 1130576044
Staffing Changes
Tread Carefully When Terminating Older Workers
Employer misconduct claims cost American companies $20.2 billion in 2021.
July 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 1 23 42 Pm
Staffing Changes
GMS Names Travis Hendren Chief Operating Officer
He will be responsible for field operations supporting the company’s distribution yards.
July 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 22 At 2 39 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Franklin Electric Adds Industrial, Engineered Systems Executives
The new hires will lead its industrial distribution and fleet segments.
July 22, 2022