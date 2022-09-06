SecuraStock Hires New COO, GM

Automated inventory solutions provider SecuraStock on Friday announced that it has hired Bill Warren to become the company’s first chief operating officer and general manager.

Warren, a former vice president of global equipment sales and service at Steris Corp., has over 30 years of experience across various industries, including leadership positions during transformative changes at Steris and General Electric.

SecuraStock officials said the addition of Warren positions the company to accelerate the its growth and expand its global reach. The company said its internal team of developers and engineers has built one of the industry's most powerful proprietary equipment and software technologies.

“SecuraStock’s unique approach to inventory management is what really attracted me to the organization,” Warren said in a statement. “Our camera based technology and robust software solutions offer a level of functionality, flexibility and value which is unmatched. I really appreciate the opportunity to lead this terrific team of innovators and to bring the company through this exciting period of growth.”