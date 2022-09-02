NAW Names Chief Communications Officer

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Sep 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm 62f53eea50bd4

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, which represents the $7.4 trillion wholesale-distribution industry, has hired media consultant and Politico and National Association of Manufacturers alum Liz Shrum as chief communications officer. 

Shrum is a seasoned mar/comm professional with over two decades of experience in media, journalism, public affairs, marketing, communications, digital strategy, advocacy and association management. Shrum has a reputation for her out-of-the-box strategic thinking, integrated multimedia campaigns, and innovative partnerships. Shrum started in August 2022 and is leading internal and external communications, brand, marketing, digital media and public affairs for the growing trade association. 

“I’m excited to welcome Liz to the NAW team. With her track record of success and extensive experience and background in media, marketing, digital advocacy, and communications, Liz is the right leader to expand our marketing, communications, and public affairs discipline and help us tell the story of our members, our workforce and our industry,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. 

“Wholesale distribution is the backbone of the American Supply Chain and I am thrilled to lead NAW in telling the stories of these incredible family-owned businesses and how they are delivering for America. I look forward to working with our membership, the media and other partners and stakeholders,” Shrum said.

Shrum is known as a savvy marketing and communications strategist who ran her own consulting firm, LJSMedia, before joining NAW. Shrum was the senior advisor and spokesperson for the American Association of Consumer Credit Professionals. Shrum lead marketing and communications at Politico and established the digital department for the National Association of Manufacturers. Shrum also brought cutting-edge mar/comm campaigns to Northrop Grumman and built the New Media program at the Business Industry Political Action Committee. Shrum helped build the communications department for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, she has worked at the Boston Business Journal, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and was a founder and staff reporter at the Melrose Weekly News. Shrum is also a known industry thought leader, frequent guest speaker, and University of Massachusetts-Amherst alum.

