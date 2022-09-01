Würth Industry North America Expands Senior Executive Team

Würth Industry North America
Sep 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 58 33 Pm

INDIANAPOLIS — Würth Industry North America, a leading industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, on Thursday announced three senior executive-level hires to support its divisional structure and position itself for continued rapid growth.

Completed in 2021, their reorganization allows divisions to focus wholly on their vertical market and offer unparalleled product range, services and expertise to their respective industries. 

  • Bastian Rottenberg was hired as the company’s chief information officer. Rottenberg has a tremendously successful background in information technology, working for Würth Industrie Service in Germany for seven years before owning his own IT business, then rejoining the Würth Group in 2020 and joining WINA in January of 2021. In this role, he will be responsible for the strategy, design, architecture, and functionality of the enterprise-wide information systems and serves as the liaison to the Würth Group global IT group. 
  • WINA also welcomed Ben Standhardt as vice president of process management and automation. Standhardt has been with the Würth Group since 2016 and, before joining in May, was managing director of Würth Industri Norge AS in Norway. In this role, he will be responsible for optimizing business processes and measures/key performance indicators for the divisions of WINA. Ben and his team will also focus on finding processes with the potential to be transferred to Robotic Process Automation. 
  • Additionally, James Valdez was named chief human resources officer for Würth Industry North America. Valdez brings over 20 years of comprehensive human resources experience. He has proven experience at multi-billion dollar corporations collaborating with senior management to develop and maintain strategic and tactical plans to enable business growth and meet HR business needs. In this role, he will be responsible for driving a strategy that supports our company culture, aligns human resources programs with business requirements, and provides a foundation for employee professional growth and opportunity.  

“Adding high-caliber members like Bastian, Ben, and James to our senior executive team allows Würth Industry North America to grow through our divisional structure and provides us with resources to succeed at all levels of business,” said Dan Hill, chief executive officer of Würth Industry North America. “They bring extensive industry experience and leadership styles that complement our divisional leadership teams and allow us to work together to continue to advance the business.” 


