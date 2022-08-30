Industrial Supply Co. Names Regional Sales VPs

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company’s board of directors has promoted Tyler Whipple and Damon Bohn to regional vice presidents of sales.

Their new positions are in recognition of their long-term service to the company, as well as the strategic innovations they’ve implemented within their teams.

Industrial Supply CEO Chris Bateman applauded the promotions, noting that Whipple and Bohn have been instrumental in providing unparalleled customer service within each of their regions.

“Both Tyler and Damon have played key roles in ensuring that our company is able to anticipate and meet our clients’ needs, all while expanding our customer base,” said Bateman.

Whipple has been with Industrial Supply since 1999, when he landed a job in the company’s warehouse. He works primarily with the construction and mining industries, covering Industrial Supply’s Elko, Gillette, and Rock Springs locations and managing the construction sales team. As an outside sales manager, Whipple was responsible for growing one of Industrial Supply’s largest accounts. A certified qualified safety sales professional, Whipple provides his customers with individualized safety services and helps manage Industrial Supply’s safety portfolio. Currently, he is also in charge of the company’s expansion into Arizona.

Bohn, who just celebrated his 20th anniversary at Industrial Supply, heads up the company’s metalworking division, and specializes in the manufacturing and aerospace industries. His early outside sales work in Utah County was so successful that Industrial Supply opened up a branch location, first in Orem and now in Spanish Fork, to support that territory growth. In addition to Utah County, Bohn covers central and southern Utah, Southern California, and Las Vegas. He also manages many of Industrial Supply’s outside sales representatives across the Wasatch Front, as well as several of his own accounts.

“Between the two of them, Tyler and Damon have more than 40 years of experience serving industries in the Intermountain West,” said Industrial Supply President Jessica Yurgaitis. “Our company benefits from their extensive knowledge, their strong commitment to customer service, and their ongoing desire to find new ways to help both our company and our customers.”