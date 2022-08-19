US LBM Names Senior VP of Supply Chain

US LBM
Aug 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 19 At 11 28 34 Am

US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has announced that Steve Short has been promoted to senior vice president of supply chain. 

In his new role, Short will lead US LBM’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations, supporting the company’s more than 400 locations nationwide. Short joined US LBM earlier this year as vice president of operations and succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Pat Managan, who is retiring from the company.

“Steve is a much-admired leader in our industry, and we are pleased that he will be taking on this critical role to support the continued growth of US LBM nationally and within our local markets,” said US LBM Executive Vice President and COO Don Riley. “Steve brings a record of success, strong relationships with our supply partners and a deep understanding of the needs of both our divisions and customers to his new role.”

Short has held numerous executive-level positions in the building materials industry during his career, including leadership roles with Cornerstone Building Alliance and Stock Building Supply. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.

