AD Announces Network Community VP

WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce it has hired Kristen Abbas as vice president, AD Network Community, effective Aug. 1.

As VP, AD Network Community, Abbas will be responsible for managing, implementing, innovating and expanding AD’s meeting and network ecosystem, including additional opportunities for peer-to-peer engagement for AD members. Abbas will report to Marty McLaughlin, chief marketing officer.

Abbas brings extensive experience in networking development, executive community programming, and relationship-building from her previous positions. Abbas joins AD from Vistage Worldwide Inc., a peer mentoring membership organization for CEOs, business owners and executives, after nearly eight years, serving most recently as director of event content. She also previously worked at the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), a worldwide leadership community of chief executives.

“Networking and best practice sharing are key for businesses and leaders to thrive in competitive markets, and AD’s systems for collaboration are already second to none in the industries in which AD operates,” said Abbas. “I am honored and excited to work with the AD team, its members, suppliers and governance bodies to explore ways to add increased value to the member and supplier network and meeting experiences.”

“There’s a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience within the AD membership community of independents," said AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg. "One of AD’s most enjoyable and privileged roles is to facilitate the sharing of that knowledge. We are thrilled to have Kristen joining the AD team to help us do even more of that.”