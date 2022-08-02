Motion Appoints Senior Executive

Aug 2, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, announced Monday that Lisa Solomon has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate accounts.

Solomon joined the company in 2015 as a business development manager focused on an automotive industry account before transitioning the same year into an automotive specialist role, concentrating on a different automotive account. In 2016, she expanded her role to a corporate accounts manager, overseeing the entire automotive segment.

In 2021, Solomon was promoted to area vice president-corporate accounts, leading a team of 16 sales professionals in the central group.

Lisa SolomonLisa SolomonMotionIn her new role, Solomon will lead all of Motion’s corporate accounts in North America, plus other company teams, including the corporate accounts support group, corporate accounts development, P2MRO, onsite solutions, energy services and international sales. She will report directly to James Howe, executive vice president of e-commerce, sales excellence, strategic pricing and corporate accounts.

“Lisa has been very successful in the area vice President role and has emerged as a peer leader for our AVPs across North America,” said Howe. “Her leadership and significant experience will further strengthen corporate accounts and maximize growth potential. She is well-deserving of her new and expanded position.”

Motion President Randy Breaux said, “Lisa is a talented executive with a wealth of experience and drive. We’re excited to see her lead Motion’s corporate accounts to new heights.”

Originally from Michigan, Solomon graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Broadcasting, Communications and Marketing.

