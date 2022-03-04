ORS Nasco and MEDCO Appoint New COO

A well-known industry veteran takes over operational leadership for the master industrial wholesaler.

Mar 4th, 2022
ORS Nasco
ORS Nasco and MEDCO, wholesale companies of maintenance and repair focused on non-discretionary and consumable industrial and automotive aftermarket products announced the appointment of Shane McCarthy as Chief Operating Officer.

“Shane is an accomplished and visionary operations leader who joins our business at a very exciting time,” said Kevin Short, President and CEO of ORS Nasco and MEDCO. “He is well equipped to tackle the challenges we all face in logistics, labor, and supply chain and in so doing will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to delight our customers.”

Shane McCarthyShane McCarthyMcCarthy brings over 19 years’ experience in the distribution industry to his new role with ORS Nasco and MEDCO. He has served in various senior executive roles within industrial distribution for the last 13 years, including Senior Vice President of Operations, Supply Chain and Business Development. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Product Management and Marketing for Lawson Products, an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. His successful career in distribution has been attributed to his focus on network optimization, inventory, safety, sourcing, logistics, marketing, and product management.

Prior to this role he was Vice President of Warehouse Distribution for Cardinal Health, a global distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical products, with operations in more than 30 countries. In the six years he was in this role he grew his knowledge base of supply chain within healthcare distribution, private fleet transportation, DC optimization, safety, inventory management, customer service and regulatory services.

“I am excited to bring my experiences to the ORS Nasco and MEDCO businesses to continue building upon the culture of safety and continuous improvement. Because the ORS Nasco and MEDCO businesses have previously operated on independent systems, we have not been able to leverage common platforms for supplier interactions, inventory sharing, customer solutions and standardized internal practices. There is significant benefit for our customers by us improving our processes, and commercial capabilities,” said Shane McCarthy, COO of ORS Nasco and MEDCO. “I am looking forward to helping unleash the knowledge sharing across the organization, helping individual leaders grow and have greater impact on the customer experience and accelerate the overall capabilities of our supply chain teams.”

About ORS Nasco ORS Nasco is North America's leading wholesaler of industrial and safety supplies selling exclusively to distributors throughout North America. ORS Nasco offers access to over 600,000 sku’s of premium products from more than 600 brands for use in the industrial, welding, energy, safety, electrical, construction, HVAC, MRO, PVF, plumbing, janitorial, and rental channel markets. ORS Nasco serves rapidly growing distributor customers with a network of 14 strategically placed distribution centers nationwide and internationally.

About MEDCO MEDCO is North America's leading wholesale distributor of automotive aftermarket tools and collision repair products, serving both traditional distribution and mobile tool dealers. The Company operates 15 strategically placed warehouse locations across the U.S. and three locations in Canada, providing access to more than 500,000 sku’s from more than 400 manufacturers and next day/2-day delivery to more than 95% of North America.

About One Equity Partners One Equity Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt.

