Industrial Scientific Promotes SVP to President

Parker Burke, who joined the company in 2019, will take responsibility for forming and executing the company's strategy.

Oct 11th, 2021
Industrial Scientific
Industrial Scientific Logoa

Industrial Scientific, a provider in gas detection and safety-as-a-service, announced Oct. 11 that Parker Burke has been promoted to president. He will be responsible for forming and executing the company’s strategy toward preserving human life and ending death on the job by 2050.

BurkeBurkeFor the past two years, Burke has led the business as senior vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Industrial Scientific in 2019, he was vice president and general manager at Anderson-Negele in Fultonville, New York. Before leading Anderson-Negele, Burke held a number of commercial and operations roles at Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

“Parker delivers impressive results, but even more impressive are his humility, thoughtful approach to leadership, and service to others,” said Justin McElhattan, group president, EHS Platform at Fortive. “We are pleased to recognize Parker’s strategic role within Industrial Scientific and look forward to his continued leadership.”

Burke holds a Bachelor of Science degree in systems engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Following graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp for over 6 years. Parker also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Industrial Scientific Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortive, is a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions that keep workers safe in life-threatening environments. From the International Space Station to mines deep inside the earth, men and women around the world bet their lives on the great work our people do. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we have more than 1,300 global employees across 21 countries dedicating their careers to eliminating death on the job by 2050. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Intelex Technologies, the global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software.

More in Staffing Changes
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
Sponsored
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
When it comes to exporting, U.S.-based companies that are considering selling their goods and services internationally, or that have limited experience and want to expand their footprint, have similar concerns. Learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
Airgas Airgas Press Room
Airgas Announces CEO Change
The company has also revealed a succession of its COO.
Oct 7th, 2021
Wajax 611ec55aa84fc
Wajax Announces CEO Succession
Mark Foote will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2021.
Oct 6th, 2021
Reshoring
Reshoring Rates Post Another Record
Essential products represent 28 percent of the total.
Oct 5th, 2021
Etg 6x82 5ef4d7cdd8e1e
Enerpac Tool Group Announced Oct. 8 CEO Succession
Find out who will succeed Randy Baker at the industrial tools and services company.
Sep 29th, 2021
Weiler A
Weiler Abrasives Adds Technical Applications Manager
Pete Hutchinson rejoins the company after a previous stint as a product application engineer.
Sep 28th, 2021
Iwd Cae
IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions
Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.
Sep 9th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products Appoints New CIO
Shree Khane comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in information technology.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1224561371
Corporate Directors Don't Think Stopping Wayward CEOs Is Their Job
Contrary to popular belief.
Aug 24th, 2021
Global Industrial Aasdfasedf
Global Industrial Appoints New Chief Merchandising Officer
Alex Tomey joins the industrial distributor after similar roles at PetCo and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Aug 23rd, 2021
209053936 130512052528231 5983457330967191067 N
Sonepar's Quality Electric Distribution Appoints New President
Scott Jansen takes over leadership of the Charleston, SC company as outgoing president Dave Dahl becomes VP of sales.
Aug 19th, 2021
Optimas Asdfas 60b657c5c2798
Optimas Appoints New Americas President
The company has promoted COO Daniel Harms to president of Optimas Americas, and he and another executive have joined the company's board of directors.
Aug 18th, 2021