Industrial Scientific Promotes SVP to President

Industrial Scientific, a provider in gas detection and safety-as-a-service, announced Oct. 11 that Parker Burke has been promoted to president. He will be responsible for forming and executing the company’s strategy toward preserving human life and ending death on the job by 2050.

For the past two years, Burke has led the business as senior vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Industrial Scientific in 2019, he was vice president and general manager at Anderson-Negele in Fultonville, New York. Before leading Anderson-Negele, Burke held a number of commercial and operations roles at Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

“Parker delivers impressive results, but even more impressive are his humility, thoughtful approach to leadership, and service to others,” said Justin McElhattan, group president, EHS Platform at Fortive. “We are pleased to recognize Parker’s strategic role within Industrial Scientific and look forward to his continued leadership.”

Burke holds a Bachelor of Science degree in systems engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Following graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp for over 6 years. Parker also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Industrial Scientific Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortive, is a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions that keep workers safe in life-threatening environments. From the International Space Station to mines deep inside the earth, men and women around the world bet their lives on the great work our people do. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we have more than 1,300 global employees across 21 countries dedicating their careers to eliminating death on the job by 2050. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Intelex Technologies, the global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software.