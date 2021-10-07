Sonepar's OneSource Announces New President

Matt Weber started his career in the electrical distribution industry working counter sales at Viking Electric in Minnesota.

Oct 7th, 2021
Matt Weber, President of Sonepar's OneSource Distributors
Sonepar USA

OCTOBER 7, Charleston, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced that Matt Weber has been promoted to President of OneSource Distributors from his current position as Vice President of Contractor Sales, effective immediately.

Weber started his career in the electrical distribution industry working counter sales at Viking Electric in Minnesota. Over his 20 years at Sonepar companies, Weber has held various positions in sales, auditing, and purchasing that have taken him to Sonepar’s Paris headquarters and ultimately to his current home at OneSource in Oceanside, California.  A hallmark of Weber’s performance has been in strengthening relationships with suppliers and implementing successful long-term sales strategies for the contractor, solar, and energy business.

“Matt has done a fantastic job over the past four years building a team, a strategy and a culture that has positioned OneSource for rapid growth in the Southern California contractor market.,” said Dana Mouritzen, West Region President, Sonepar USA. “With his broad background and experience as part of the OneSource Senior Leadership Team, we’re confident he will lead the team to outstanding accomplishments as President.”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to help the OneSource Team further its work on our culture, vision and priorities,” said Weber.  “We have a bright future ahead as we execute on our growth strategies in the contractor, industrial, and utility segments.” 

Matt Weber replaces Dana Mouritzen who was promoted earlier this year from President of OneSource Distributors to his current position as West Region President of Sonepar USA.

About Sonepar USA

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 14 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide. For more information, visit soneparusa.com.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. Through a dense network of 100 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 45,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of €23 billion in 2020. Sonepar makes its customers’ lives easier, over the counter, visiting customers, by phone or online, – however we’re needed. Sonepar’s ambition is to become “La Référence” - the standard-setter for all its stakeholders. For more information, visit www.sonepar.com

