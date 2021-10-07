Airgas Announces CEO Change

The company has also revealed a succession of its COO.

Oct 7th, 2021
Airgas
Airgas
Airgas Airgas Press Room
Airgas; ©iStock – ©Getty Images – ©Adobe Stock – ©Pau Hana Productions – ©Gauge Theory Creative – ©Bigstock

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products today announced appointments to its executive team.

Chief Executive Officer of Airgas, Inc.: Marcelo Fioranelli succeeded Pascal Vinet on July 1, 2021. In addition to his role as Airgas CEO, Fioranelli also serves on the Board of Airgas, Inc. and Air Liquide Group Vice President and member of the Executive Committee. Fioranelli has nearly 30 years of experience in the industrial gas industry in countries like Brazil, China and the US with specialization in strategy, general management and business development, with a focus on Large Industries, Industrial Merchant, Electronics and Healthcare lines of business.

Chief Operating Officer: Jay Worley succeeds Andy Cichocki, effective October 1, 2021. Worley began his career with Airgas in 1993, previously served as President - West Division and has served in key roles for Airgas, from Distribution Operations where he was responsible for Cylinder Gas Operations and SAP conversions during the integration of Airgas and Air Liquide, Communications and Investor Relations, Finance, Sales, and Human Resources roles. Cichocki retires after 33 years dedicated to the growth and development of Airgas, having helped shape Airgas, holding key leadership positions and playing a key role in hundreds of acquisitions, operational activities and corporate social responsibility initiatives over the years.

Airgas, Inc.

Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals. Dedicated to improving the performance of its more than 1 million customers, Airgas safely and reliably provides products, services and expertise through its more than 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, robust e-Business platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel. As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.

For more information, please visit www.airgas.com

More in Staffing Changes
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 7th, 2021
Weiler A
Weiler Abrasives Adds Technical Applications Manager
Pete Hutchinson rejoins the company after a previous stint as a product application engineer.
Sep 28th, 2021
Iwd Cae
IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions
Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.
Sep 9th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products Appoints New CIO
Shree Khane comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in information technology.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1224561371
Corporate Directors Don't Think Stopping Wayward CEOs Is Their Job
Contrary to popular belief.
Aug 24th, 2021
Global Industrial Aasdfasedf
Global Industrial Appoints New Chief Merchandising Officer
Alex Tomey joins the industrial distributor after similar roles at PetCo and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Aug 23rd, 2021
209053936 130512052528231 5983457330967191067 N
Sonepar's Quality Electric Distribution Appoints New President
Scott Jansen takes over leadership of the Charleston, SC company as outgoing president Dave Dahl becomes VP of sales.
Aug 19th, 2021
Optimas Asdfas 60b657c5c2798
Optimas Appoints New Americas President
The company has promoted COO Daniel Harms to president of Optimas Americas, and he and another executive have joined the company's board of directors.
Aug 18th, 2021
35304536 2222614851096894 8149770379112480768 N
Compressor Distributor Pattons Appoints New General Manager
Scott Sutton will help lead the company's growth as it supports the supply and service of air compressors across the southeast US.
Aug 17th, 2021
G l Huytta 5e5553c8728df
Master Distributor G.L. Huyett Adds New Texas Regional Sales Manager
Christian Peterson joins a seasoned team of professionals to offer fastener distributors and industrial distribution channels with G.L.'s value proposition and product selection.
Aug 16th, 2021
Parker Asdf
Parker Appoints New Execs, Reports Major Sales Growth, Confirms Meggitt Acquisition
The news includes a new COO and handful of VPs, major growth in Parker's Industrial segments and a pending acquisition of aerospace-defense-energy supplier Meggitt.
Aug 16th, 2021
Rivet Logo And Tag On Clear
Rivet|MRO Adds New Director of Marketing Services
Kristen Foth joins the industrial marketing resource firm, having most recently served as marketing communications manager at ITW Pro Brands.
Aug 10th, 2021