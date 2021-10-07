Airgas Announces CEO Change

Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, welding technologies, and safety products today announced appointments to its executive team.

Chief Executive Officer of Airgas, Inc.: Marcelo Fioranelli succeeded Pascal Vinet on July 1, 2021. In addition to his role as Airgas CEO, Fioranelli also serves on the Board of Airgas, Inc. and Air Liquide Group Vice President and member of the Executive Committee. Fioranelli has nearly 30 years of experience in the industrial gas industry in countries like Brazil, China and the US with specialization in strategy, general management and business development, with a focus on Large Industries, Industrial Merchant, Electronics and Healthcare lines of business.

Chief Operating Officer: Jay Worley succeeds Andy Cichocki, effective October 1, 2021. Worley began his career with Airgas in 1993, previously served as President - West Division and has served in key roles for Airgas, from Distribution Operations where he was responsible for Cylinder Gas Operations and SAP conversions during the integration of Airgas and Air Liquide, Communications and Investor Relations, Finance, Sales, and Human Resources roles. Cichocki retires after 33 years dedicated to the growth and development of Airgas, having helped shape Airgas, holding key leadership positions and playing a key role in hundreds of acquisitions, operational activities and corporate social responsibility initiatives over the years.

Airgas, Inc.

Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals. Dedicated to improving the performance of its more than 1 million customers, Airgas safely and reliably provides products, services and expertise through its more than 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, robust e-Business platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel. As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.

For more information, please visit www.airgas.com