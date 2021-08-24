Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

Shree Khane comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in information technology.

Aug 24th, 2021
Pelican Products
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation.

Pelican Products Shree Khare CioKhare’s role includes the establishment of short and long-term strategies related to Pelican’s information management, cyber-security and processing systems. He is charged with identifying, evaluating and implementing technological changes that will positively impact Pelican’s objectives, operations and growth.

“I look forward to having Shree as a long term part of the Senior Management Team as he leads our IT initiatives and advances our competencies in this critical role,” stated Phil Gyori, Chief Executive Officer at Pelican.

Khare has an extensive background in enterprise resource planning, application development, website re-platforming, cloud migration, M&A integration, customer relationship management and cybersecurity initiatives. He has held senior roles at Oakwood Worldwide, Classic Party Rentals, Mattel, Capital Group Companies, ConAgra and Accenture.

Shree possesses bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

