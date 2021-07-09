Sonepar USA Appoints New Supply Chain Leader

Ron Harper joins Sonepar USA from a career in supply chain and logistics built at PepsiCo, JC Penney, Samsung and Nordstrom.

Jul 9th, 2021
Sonepar USA
Sonepar Usa S

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced that Ron Harper has joined Sonepar USA in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Logistics.

With significant capital investments planned over the next few years for the building of new CDCs and automation of supply chain processes, Sonepar USA selected Harper to lead the supply chain strategy to support its growth initiatives.

“The capital investments we are making across our supply chain are unparalleled in our company history,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “With a mission to build the best digital supply chain in B2B electrical distribution, Ron’s appointment augments our leadership team capabilities and accelerates the work necessary to strengthen our operation.”

HarperHarperHarper joins Sonepar USA from a career in supply chain and logistics built at PepsiCo, JC Penney, Samsung, and Nordstrom where he focused his career on building critical platforms that enhance performance execution, change capability, and foster scalable network project execution.

Ron received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Industrial Management at Michigan Technological University and a Master of Science Degree in Transportation Management from University of Denver.

“I am very excited to join the Sonepar team during this pivotal point in the supply chain evolution,” said Ron Harper. “The investments being made are considerable and will support the journey to a more digitally enabled supply chain where we will deliver beyond the customer’s expectations.”

“Exciting plans are unfolding for Sonepar USA across the country,” said Taylor. “Our supply chain enterprise is advancing in ways that will allow us to offer an even better customer experience.” 

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Sonepar USA is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

More in Staffing Changes
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
Sponsored
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
An accurate inventory forecast is invaluable, especially when supply chains and consumer demand are changing rapidly. Effective inventory forecasting can mean the difference between profitability and piles of unsold goods that eat up your available cash.
Jul 1st, 2021
Piscataway Story Photo
F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader
Deanna O'Donnell now oversees the plumbing and industrial distributor's alignment of corporate, product and market strategies.
Jun 18th, 2021
Staples Asdf
Amid Pursuit of ODP, Staples CEO Steps Down
Sandy Douglas, who has been Staples' CEO for the past three years, will no longer be with the company as of Friday.
Jun 17th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader
Most recently, Todd Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group
Jun 15th, 2021
2020 10 17
HVACR, Plumbing Distributor First Supply Appoints New CEO
Katie Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of family leadership at the 124-year-old company.
Jun 8th, 2021
Unnamed
Industrial Scientific Adds New Engineering Leader
A former Honeywell Building Solutions' VP joins the gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions provider.
Jun 7th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand to Transition CEOs at Year's End
Hillenbrand subsidiary president Kimberly Ryan takes over leadership of the company's businesses, succeeding Joe Raver.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Maxresdefault
New CEO at ContiTech
Previously head of the Mobile Fluid Systems unit, Philip Nelles takes over top leadership of ContiTech.
Jun 1st, 2021
In this June 6, 2019 photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.
Bezos Picks July 5 for Last Day as Amazon CEO
Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on that same day.
May 26th, 2021
Go Expedi 4
Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel
GoExpedi has appointed a renowned corporate energy lawyer to spearhead its legal strategy.
May 26th, 2021
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Names New Metal Cutting President
Sanjay Chowbey will take over Kennametal's metal cutting leadership, having served as president of services and solutions at Flowserve since July 2019.
May 20th, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President
Dana Mouritzen succeeds 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell in the role.
May 19th, 2021