Sonepar USA Appoints New Supply Chain Leader

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced that Ron Harper has joined Sonepar USA in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Logistics.

With significant capital investments planned over the next few years for the building of new CDCs and automation of supply chain processes, Sonepar USA selected Harper to lead the supply chain strategy to support its growth initiatives.

“The capital investments we are making across our supply chain are unparalleled in our company history,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “With a mission to build the best digital supply chain in B2B electrical distribution, Ron’s appointment augments our leadership team capabilities and accelerates the work necessary to strengthen our operation.”

Harper joins Sonepar USA from a career in supply chain and logistics built at PepsiCo, JC Penney, Samsung, and Nordstrom where he focused his career on building critical platforms that enhance performance execution, change capability, and foster scalable network project execution.

Ron received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Industrial Management at Michigan Technological University and a Master of Science Degree in Transportation Management from University of Denver.

“I am very excited to join the Sonepar team during this pivotal point in the supply chain evolution,” said Ron Harper. “The investments being made are considerable and will support the journey to a more digitally enabled supply chain where we will deliver beyond the customer’s expectations.”

“Exciting plans are unfolding for Sonepar USA across the country,” said Taylor. “Our supply chain enterprise is advancing in ways that will allow us to offer an even better customer experience.”

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Sonepar USA is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.