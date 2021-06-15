Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of C. Todd Boone as the vice president & general manager of their Automation business.

Most recently, Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group. In addition, he held the position of Director, Assembly division at Wesco. As a member of the KDG executive team, and leader of the Automation business unit, Boone will be critical in driving our growth in automation, both in distribution sales as well as system integration and assembled solutions. Boone holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology from the University of Dayton.

“Todd is uniquely qualified to run our automation business, with his combination of experience in both automation distribution as well as system solutions and integration.” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of KDG. “Todd’s 30 years in automation, in both sales and operations, will provide the experience and industry knowledge necessary to provide market leading solutions to our customers. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan.”

KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000 suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing.

Kaman Distribution Group was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.