Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader

Most recently, Todd Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group

Jun 15th, 2021
Kaman Distribution Group
Kaman Distribution

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution Group, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, has announced the appointment of C. Todd Boone as the vice president & general manager of their Automation business. 

BooneBooneMost recently, Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group. In addition, he held the position of Director, Assembly division at Wesco. As a member of the KDG executive team, and leader of the Automation business unit, Boone will be critical in driving our growth in automation, both in distribution sales as well as system integration and assembled solutions. Boone holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology from the University of Dayton. 

“Todd is uniquely qualified to run our automation business, with his combination of experience in both automation distribution as well as system solutions and integration.” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO  of KDG. “Todd’s 30 years in automation, in both sales and operations, will provide the experience and industry knowledge necessary to provide market leading solutions to our customers. We look forward to  his contributions as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan.” 

KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States. KDG serves as a critical partner to approximately 50,000 customers and 10,000  suppliers through its extensive product offering and sophisticated design, customization, and technical services capabilities. KDG’s broad suite of value-added services include application engineering, belt fabrication, fluid analysis, fluid power systems design, hose and coupling assembly, inventory management, system design and build, inspection, and repair and remanufacturing.

Kaman Distribution Group was No. 17 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

More in Staffing Changes
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
May 12th, 2021
Go Expedi 4
Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel
GoExpedi has appointed a renowned corporate energy lawyer to spearhead its legal strategy.
May 26th, 2021
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Names New Metal Cutting President
Sanjay Chowbey will take over Kennametal's metal cutting leadership, having served as president of services and solutions at Flowserve since July 2019.
May 20th, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President
Dana Mouritzen succeeds 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell in the role.
May 19th, 2021
55514042 498906123975370 6975708263790673920 N
PFERD North America Names New President
Rafael Astacio takes over leadership of the Milwaukee-based supplier of abrasives, brushes and power tools.
May 19th, 2021
Go Expedi
E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Appoints SVP of Sales
Johnson & Johnson and GOJO veteran Michael Hanes joins Houston-based GoExpedi to lead its sales operations.
May 13th, 2021
1604427376835
Womack Electric Supply President, Burke Herring, Announces Retirement
Burke Herring has been led the Crescent Electric Supply subsidiary for the past 37 years.
Apr 26th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New CFO
Jon Mueller will lead the preparation, consolidation and management of all financial activities for the Waukesha, WI-based manufacturer.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field.
Boeing Extends CEO's Term
The vote of confidence comes as Boeing continues to struggle to recover from two crashes and the pandemic.
Apr 21st, 2021
Channellock Er
Channellock Appoints Marketing, Product Managers
Company veterans Lynn Reynolds and Ken Burchill have been promoted into higher managerial roles.
Apr 20th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Appoints 3 Area Leaders
The promotions come at the upcoming retirement of 44-year Winsupply area leader Mike Larkin.
Apr 14th, 2021
Amt Sdfa
AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman
See who leads the Association for Manufacturing Technology in 2021-2022
Apr 13th, 2021