PFERD North America Names New President

Rafael Astacio takes over leadership of the Milwaukee-based supplier of abrasives, brushes and power tools.

May 19th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Abrasives, brushes and power tools supplier PFERD North America announced though its social media this week that it has appointed a new company president.

AstacioAstacioRafael Astacio takes over leadership of the Milwaukee-based industrial manufacturer, bringing more than 20 years of international experience from large corporations, family-owned and start-up technology companies throughout North America and Eruope.

Astacio joined PFERD North America in July 2019 as vice president of sales, marketing, training and customer service before becoming VP of US and a member of executive management team four months later, and he most recently served as EVP of the NAFTA Region since June 2020. Prior to joining PFERD, Astacio held senior leadership roles at Rochester, NY-based Construction Robotics from 2017-2019 after spending more than 9 years at HILTI Group in various global management positions for the US and Europe.

