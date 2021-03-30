Dynabrade CFO Becomes President

See who succeeds the retiring Hardy Hamann as leader of the abrasives, abrasives power tools and accessories manufacturer.

Mar 30th, 2021
Dynabrade
CLARENCE, NY — Dynabrade, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Buffamonti as the company’s new president, effective April 1.

BuffamontiBuffamontiBuffamonti most recently held the role of chief financial officer for the company and has been a key member of the executive management team for many years. Prior to joining Dynabrade, he held various management positions at Deloitte LLP.

Buffamonti has been involved in every aspect of Dynabrade’s business over his 25-year tenure. Since the beginning of his career at Dynabrade, Buffamonti worked closely with the company’s founder, Walter Welsch. 

"Buffamonti has worked tirelessly to create an environment of fiscal responsibility at Dynabrade," the company said. "Because of his leadership, over the past decade, the company has experienced its strongest financial performance in its 52-year history. He has created an effective business structure ensuring the company will succeed for years to come.

“Mr. Buffamonti will be a strong leader that will drive Dynabrade to new heights. He has a proven history of success and has the trust and confidence of our employees. I am very pleased that Mike will succeed me in this very important role,” said Hardy Hamann, who retires as president of Dynabrade on March 31.

Added Buffamonti, “I am very excited for this opportunity to lead Dynabrade into the future. I am dedicated to Dynabrade’s continued success for the benefit of our Welsch family shareholders and our valued employees. I want us to think big and act boldly. Dynabrade is a highly regarded American-made brand supported by a team with a shared vision for U.S. and international growth. I am honored for the opportunity to lead our strong team of Dynabraders.”

For decades, Dynabrade has earned a reputation and position of continued leadership in the innovative design and manufacturing of unique portable abrasive power tools for grinding, deburring, filing and sanding. The company supplies high-quality tools to customers through a worldwide network of professional distributors.

