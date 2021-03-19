SBP Holdings Promotes Osborne to CEO

HOUSTON — The board of directors of SBP Holdings on Thursday announced the appointment of Craig Osborne as the organization’s next president and CEO. Osborne is a proven leader with broad industry experience including 8 years within SBP. Since joining SBP in 2013, he has held various senior roles, including VP & CFO, and most recently as the company’s VP & COO. Osborne holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University with prior experience at Thermo Fisher Scientific, McKesson, and Hewlett Packard. Don Fritzinger, company President, and CEO since 2016, is now SBP’s Chairman and will remain engaged with the business and industry.

Osborne stated, “I am honored and energized by the opportunity. We have a fantastic team and business model in place. I look forward to continue growing organically and through opportunistic acquisitions.”

Singer Equities, Bishop Lifting Products, and Dakota Fluid Power are wholly owned subsidiaries of SBP Holdings, headquartered in Houston, TX, and through its 95 locations and over 1,300 employees, they provide industrial rubber, wire rope, rigging, fluid power products and services to a broad range of industrial markets throughout North America.

SBP was No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $548 million in 2019 revenue.