R S Hughes Names New Leadership Following Passing of Biocini

Bill Matthews became CEO in December after 19-year company president Pete Biocini passed away this past November.

Jan 25th, 2021
Mike Hockett
MRO products distributor R S Hughes told Industrial Distribution on Monday that it has named new leadership for the company following the passing of 19-year president Pete Biocini. Biocini passed in November following a brief illness.

At R S Hughes' December board meeting, the company's directors elected 13-year company veteran Bill Matthews as its chief executive officer. Matthews has been an R S Hughes board member since 2007 and has worked for 3M's Industrial Business for 35 years.

Sunnyvale, CA-based R S Hughes was No. 28 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List with $429 million in 2019 revenue. Founded in 1954, the company provides industrial supplies from its 50+ warehouse locations in the US and Mexico.

