Ergodyne Announces Succession for VP of Global Sales

Mark Lindstrom's last day will be July 30, marking the end of 23 years with the company.

Jan 19th, 2021
Ergodyne
Ergodyne Vector Logo

ST. PAUL, MN — Ergodyne extends bittersweet congratulations to Mark Lindstrom on his planned retirement after 23 years with Ergodyne and 42 years of dedicated service in the health and safety industry. Succeeding Lindstrom as vice president of sales is Jeff Bazal, formerly Ergodyne’s associate vice president of channel sales.

LindstromLindstromFollowing Lindstrom’s official last day on July 30, 2021, he will set sight on celebrating more time with his family. “I want to thank our safety community, as well as my friends in sales, distribution and our suppliers for the continued support throughout my career,” said Lindstrom. “I will miss you all and will never forget the contribution you have made to my success. I also want to thank the Klein Family, Tom Votel and all of my colleagues at Ergodyne. It has been a great privilege to be part of our collective success.”

Ergodyne President & CEO, Tom Votel, expressed sincerest gratitude for all Lindstrom has done in over two decades with the company. “Mark has been an exceptional leader of not only our sales team, but an invaluable contributor to our leadership team. I consider him a great personal friend,” said Votel. “We will greatly miss Mark’s wit, passion and intellect, and wish him only the best.”

BazalBazalEffective immediately, Jeff Bazal has assumed the role of vice president of sales globally. In 8 years with Ergodyne, Bazal has held responsibilities of director of national accounts & business development, associate vice president of strategic accounts and associate vice president of channel sales. In these positions, Bazal has led the company to phenomenal growth with channel partners while also playing a key role in strategic planning. 

“One of the most essential traits of a successful leader is an intrinsic and sustained desire to learn,” Lindstrom said. “Jeff is the leader we need now and into the future to refocus our selling efforts on greater engagement and conversion.”

When asked about the passing of the torch, Votel said, “Mark has done us a great service by actively mentoring Jeff Bazal for years now. Jeff is already contributing at a high level and is truly ready. We are in good hands for a seamless transition.”

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top-flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear; all precision crafted to manage the elements, improve productivity and provide protection for workers on job sites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex Hand Protection, ProFlex Knee Pads, ProFlex Supports, Skullerz Head Protection, Skullerz Eye Protection, Trex Footwear Accessories, KREW’D Skin Protection, Chill-Its Cooling Products, N-Ferno Warming Products, GloWear Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids Lanyards, Arsenal Equipment Storage Systems, SHAX Portable Work Shelters.

