Former NAW President Van Dongen Joins Proton as Senior Advisor

After completing 41 years as president and CEO of NAW, Van Dongen joins the AI-powered distribution sales management provider.

Jan 19th, 2021
Proton
Proton ai

BOSTON, MA — Proton, a provider of AI-powered distribution sales management, welcomes Dirk Van Dongen to its board of advisors as a Senior Advisor. Van Dongen recently completed 41 years of service as president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, serving thousands of member distribution companies.

“What distributors do is real and important. They are the reason why customers have what they need when they need it, something made even more critical by the pandemic,” said Van Dongen. “And they do what they do so very well that it’s underappreciated.”

Van Dongen retired from his role at NAW, but his commitment to helping distributors remain the channel of choice continues. 

“Few service providers truly understand and serve the distribution industry, and few tools actually drive material returns for them in the way that Proton does.” In his role as a Senior Advisor, Van Dongen will help distributors understand how they can and should be leveraging AI, and what the risks are of non or late adoption.  

“I have tremendous respect for Dirk and his knowledge of the industry,” said Benj Cohen, Proton Founder and CEO. “Dirk brings a depth of experience in the distribution industry that will help Proton continue to create AI solutions for distributors that help them stay ahead of the competition and reclaim market share.”

Proton is the AI-powered distribution sales management platform built specifically for distributors. Proton believes the key to profitability is personalization, and that AI makes personalization possible on every sales channel. Through its intuitive web app, Proton provides turn-by-turn directions for sales and customer service reps that sell lots of products by telling them which customers to talk with, when, and about what. Proton enables digital channels with the same level of consultative intelligence for each customer. AI-enabled sales channels can create a 5-10 percent increase in incremental revenue, making Proton a fast and measurable investment.

