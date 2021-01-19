Bearing Headquarters Appoints New Leadership

BROADVIEW, IL — Bearing Headquarters (BHQ), a private industrial distributor and service provider in business since 1934, has named Jimmy Timble President and CEO. Timble comes to his new position after 17 years as vice president, Metal Working Shops Division, where he focused on the machining and repair operations and capabilities of Bearing Headquarters.

Jim Scardina has been promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president. In addition to his 52-years at Bearing Headquarters, Scardina has the distinction of serving a second term as president of the industry trade association, Bearing Specialists Association (BSA).

Toby Stinson has re-joined the Bearing Headquarters team in October as a new vice president. During his 24-year career at BHQ, Stinson has succeeded in his roles in outside sales, sales management, branch management and district management.

Sandy Swaim has been promoted to vice president. She started at Bearing Headquarters in 2017 as director of the company's ITS department. Prior to joining BHQ, Swaim had a 26-year IT career at Lovejoy, where she served as vice president of information technology.