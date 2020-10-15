Oil Shear Tech Supplier Force Control Adds Southwest Regional Manager

FAIRFIELD, OH — Force Control Industries continues to grow and has announced the addition of Dilon Altwegg as their new regional manager in the US Southwest region. In this newly-created position he will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, as well as the Baja California and Sonora, Mexico from his home office in Flagstaff, AZ.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Altwegg comes from Kaeser Compressor where he worked with customers across many industries including food and beverage processing, chemical processing, wastewater, and general manufacturing. Altwegg can be reached at daltwegg@ForceControl.com or (000) 000-0000.

Headquartered in Fairfield, OH since 1969, Force Control Industries is a supplier of oil shear technology, offering a full line of clutches, brakes and clutch brakes for OEMs in diverse applications. Their manufacturing campus includes three manufacturing facilities with over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space along with engineering, design, customer support and administrative offices.All facilities are ISO9001/2000 certified for quality assurance.

For additional information contact Force Control Industries, Inc., 3660 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, OH 45014, or call (513) 868-0900, visit www.forcecontrol.com or e-mail sales@forcecontrol.com .