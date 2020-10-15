Oil Shear Tech Supplier Force Control Adds Southwest Regional Manager

Dilon Altweg will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in the US southwest and into Mexico.

Oct 15th, 2020
Shear Control Industries
Ej La Grx Waa At Isz

FAIRFIELD, OH — Force Control Industries continues to grow and has announced the addition of Dilon Altwegg as their new regional manager in the US Southwest region. In this newly-created position he will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, as well as the Baja California and Sonora, Mexico from his home office in Flagstaff, AZ.

Dilon AltweggDilon AltweggA graduate of Kansas State University, Altwegg comes from Kaeser Compressor where he worked with customers across many industries including food and beverage processing, chemical processing, wastewater, and general manufacturing.  Altwegg can be reached at daltwegg@ForceControl.com or (000) 000-0000.

Headquartered in Fairfield, OH since 1969, Force Control Industries is a supplier of oil shear technology, offering a full line of clutches, brakes and clutch brakes for OEMs in diverse applications. Their manufacturing campus includes three manufacturing facilities with over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space along with engineering, design, customer support and administrative offices.All facilities are ISO9001/2000 certified for quality assurance. 

For additional information contact Force Control Industries, Inc., 3660 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, OH  45014, or call (513) 868-0900, visit www.forcecontrol.com or e-mail sales@forcecontrol.com .

More in Staffing Changes
I Stock 501651227
Home Depot Announces Slew of Executive Appointments
The company suddenly has new leaders in the roles of CFO, US stores and international operations, merchandising, The Home Depot Canada and corporate strategy.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Alliance Distribution Partners
Alliance Distribution Partners Adds VP of Sales
Fastenal and ORS Nasco veteran Adam Crews now oversees sales operations for the industrial and safety products master distributor.
Sep 28th, 2020
Midland Industries
Fittings Distributor/Manufacturer Midland Industries Appoints New CEO
Midland is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand that includes recently consolidated companies Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg., Buchanan Rubber, Mid-America Fittings and Stainless Adapters.
Sep 25th, 2020
78571183 2815521721846660 1397642088228585472 O
Veritiv CEO Retires; Successor and Chairman Named
On Sept. 30, Mary Laschinger retires on Sept. 30 as CEO of the packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products distributor. See who takes over on that date.
Sep 24th, 2020
Channel Marketing Group
Channel Marketing Group Makes VP Addition
Chris Calabro joins the distribution strategy and marketing consulting firm, bringing more than 30 years of electrical, HVAC and fire safety experience to the role.
Sep 21st, 2020
Cm20150311 58506 03190 5e4ee3d4d1260
Caterpillar Appoints New VP for Resource Industries Sales, Service & Technology
CAT's Resource Industries unit has three machine businesses serving the mining industry: Surface, Underground and Material Handling.
Sep 18th, 2020
Myersa
Myers Industries CFO Resigns
Former CFO Kevin Brackman and Myers separated on Sept. 18, and Dan Hoehn will serve as the company's interim amid a replacement search.
Sep 18th, 2020
Naw
NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO
Eric Hoplin, head of external relations for Wells Fargo in Washington DC, will take over NAW leadership on Oct. 19.
Sep 9th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Myersa
Myers Industries Appoints 3 New Executives
The trio will focus on driving accelarated growth, increased profitability and M&A integration for the manufacturer/distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Industrial Appoints New E-Commerce Leader
Faisal Hussain now leads MSC's e-commerce efforts after serving as Ingram Micro's executive director of global product management for the past three years.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Industrial Names Ingersoll Rand Veteran as New CFO
Kristen Actis-Grande takes over financial leadership for the metalworking and MRO products distributor.
Aug 31st, 2020