Alliance Distribution Partners Names Former Fastenal, ORS Nasco Veteran as VP of Sales

Fastenal and ORS Nasco veteran Adam Crews now oversees sales operations for the industrial and safety products master distributor.

Sep 28th, 2020
Alliance Distribution Partners
Alliance Distribution Partners

GALLATIN, TN — Alliance Distribution Partners, a fast-growing master distributor of industrial and safety products, announced Monday that Adam Crews has joined the company as vice president of sales. In his new role, Crews will manage all sales operations for Alliance and work to accelerate the company’s growth and expansion plans.

“Adam is an outstanding addition to the Alliance team, as he brings great industry experience and leadership to this new role,” said Roger Woodward, president of Alliance. “Most important, Adam has a real passion for helping industrial distributors grow and win in their marketplaces. We are very excited about the energy and customer commitment that Adam will bring to Alliance.”

Crews joined the industrial supply industry with Fastenal. He rose steadily through the ranks at Fastenal, moving from sales into branch management. Crews previously helped Alliance Distribution Partners during its start-up before moving to ORS Nasco. He recently was regional sales director for the eastern region at ORS Nasco, generating significant revenue growth in each job he held. Crews served as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps, holds a business degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and is currently working on his MBA from Boise State University.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to come back home to Alliance Distribution. When I left, Alliance was a small start-up company that competed with industry elites. Alliance has now grown into a respected wholesaler going toe-to-toe with the industry leaders," states Crews. "With our back-end technology, vendor partnerships, and talent within the company, we will have an exciting time paving a new path in the supply-chain."

Offering over 300,000 products from 200 leading industry brands, Alliance also serves as a supply chain resource for retailers, omni-channel wholesalers and integrated supply resellers nationwide.

More in Staffing Changes
Myersa
Myers Industries CFO Resigns
Former CFO Kevin Brackman and Myers separated on Sept. 18, and Dan Hoehn will serve as the company's interim amid a replacement search.
Sep 18th, 2020
Naw
NAW Names Wells Fargo Exec as New CEO
Eric Hoplin, head of external relations for Wells Fargo in Washington DC, will take over NAW leadership on Oct. 19.
Sep 9th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Myersa
Myers Industries Appoints 3 New Executives
The trio will focus on driving accelarated growth, increased profitability and M&A integration for the manufacturer/distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Asdf
MSC Industrial Appoints New E-Commerce Leader
Faisal Hussain now leads MSC's e-commerce efforts after serving as Ingram Micro's executive director of global product management for the past three years.
Sep 1st, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC Industrial Names Ingersoll Rand Veteran as New CFO
Kristen Actis-Grande takes over financial leadership for the metalworking and MRO products distributor.
Aug 31st, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Announces New Leadership for US Electrical Unit, Supplier Relations
Effective Sept. 21, AD will have new leaders at its US-Electrical division and supplier relations roles.
Aug 27th, 2020
Kaman Industrial Technologies Sdf
Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Supply Chain at KIT
Robert Boyle brings 25-plus years of industrial distribution experience to the role, most recently serving as a VP at Affiliated Distributors.
Aug 27th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints New Area VPs
See who now leads KDG's west operations and Kaman Industrial Technologies' southwest operations.
Aug 24th, 2020
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints New VP of Corporate Accounts
Twenty-six-year industry veteran Kevin Glorio now heads corporate accounts at KDG's Kaman Industrial Technologies unit.
Aug 19th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD's Business Development SVP Retiring This Fall
Eight-year AD leadership veteran Tom Blue will retire on Sept. 30 after more than three decades serving the industrial supply market.
Aug 17th, 2020
3 M B
3M Appoints New Head of Consumer Business
Longtime 3M veteran Jeffery Lavers takes over the Consumer Business Group after serving as VP of Automotive and Aerospace within that unit.
Aug 6th, 2020