Alliance Distribution Partners Names Former Fastenal, ORS Nasco Veteran as VP of Sales

GALLATIN, TN — Alliance Distribution Partners, a fast-growing master distributor of industrial and safety products, announced Monday that Adam Crews has joined the company as vice president of sales. In his new role, Crews will manage all sales operations for Alliance and work to accelerate the company’s growth and expansion plans.

“Adam is an outstanding addition to the Alliance team, as he brings great industry experience and leadership to this new role,” said Roger Woodward, president of Alliance. “Most important, Adam has a real passion for helping industrial distributors grow and win in their marketplaces. We are very excited about the energy and customer commitment that Adam will bring to Alliance.”

Crews joined the industrial supply industry with Fastenal. He rose steadily through the ranks at Fastenal, moving from sales into branch management. Crews previously helped Alliance Distribution Partners during its start-up before moving to ORS Nasco. He recently was regional sales director for the eastern region at ORS Nasco, generating significant revenue growth in each job he held. Crews served as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps, holds a business degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and is currently working on his MBA from Boise State University.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to come back home to Alliance Distribution. When I left, Alliance was a small start-up company that competed with industry elites. Alliance has now grown into a respected wholesaler going toe-to-toe with the industry leaders," states Crews. "With our back-end technology, vendor partnerships, and talent within the company, we will have an exciting time paving a new path in the supply-chain."

Offering over 300,000 products from 200 leading industry brands, Alliance also serves as a supply chain resource for retailers, omni-channel wholesalers and integrated supply resellers nationwide.