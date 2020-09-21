Channel Marketing Group Makes VP Addition

Chris Calabro joins the distribution strategy and marketing consulting firm, bringing more than 30 years of electrical, HVAC and fire safety experience to the role.

Sep 21st, 2020
Channel Marketing Group
Channel Marketing Group

RALEIGH, NC — Chris Calabro, a 30+ year veteran of the electrical, HVAC and fire safety industries, has joined Channel Marketing Group as a vice president. He will support clients in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC and fire safety industries.

Calabro started in electrical distribution as a technical specialist and in sales roles. He then transitioned to work with Invensys and Kidde, culminating in senior sales management and channel development roles supporting wholesale markets in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, fire safety and power transmission industries.

CalabroCalabroAt Kidde, Calabro was actively involved in the business integrations of Firex Safety, Badger Suppression, Edwards Signaling and Supra Key safe products into Kidde Fire & Safety. As a member of the leadership team, he helped Kidde expand its presence beyond the traditional “Big Box Retail” into Electrical Wholesale, Small Retail markets and HVAC distribution.  He designed and led the manufacturer rep integration process assimilating rep agencies with the “new” integrated business and new channels to market. He designed and implemented the Kidde National Builders Program resulting in significant Kidde market share growth, securing exclusive specifications at the top 10 largest national new homebuilders.

Calabro has built and led top performing sales teams. His experience and new business acumen across a multitude of businesses and channels to market bring a wealth of sales management and a diverse knowledge to Channel Marketing Group and its clients.

Calabro will seek to help manufacturers, distributors and manufacturer representatives as Channel Marketing Group expands into the plumbing and HVAC markets accelerate their performance by bringing ideas that generate results.

Calabro can be reached at ccalabro@channelmkt.com.

Channel Marketing Group is a distribution strategy and marketing consulting firm helping distributors, manufacturers and representatives in the industrial and construction industries generate insights and ideas to drive growth. For more information on Channel Marketing Group, visit www.channelmkt.com.

