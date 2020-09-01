Myers Industries Appoints 3 New Executives

AKRON, OH — Myers Industries, a manufacturer of polymer products and a distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, announced three key additions to its leadership team on Tuesday.

James Gurnee has been named Vice President, Sales and Commercial Excellence. He will focus on developing the company’s sales, marketing and innovation capabilities. Gurnee brings an extensive background in all three areas, having spent 37 years with The Dow Chemical company in multiple sales and marketing roles. Most recently, Gurnee served as the global innovation discipline director and was responsible for implementing and leading innovation best practices and processes across the organization.

David Basque has been named President, Buckhorn and Vice President, Integration. In addition to overseeing the company’s Buckhorn business operations, he will build the company’s capability in acquisition integration. Basque spent more than 35 years with The Dow Chemical Company in commercial and technical leadership roles, focusing on growing Dow’s specialty businesses. Most recently, Basque served as Vice President of Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and was the leader of several acquisition integration teams.

Jeffrey Baker has been named Vice President, Procurement and will be responsible for building a world-class procurement function at Myers. He has extensive experience developing and implementing value-added procurement strategies. Baker spent over 34 years leading procurement teams at The Dow Chemical Company, where he had responsibility for raw materials, logistics and packaging purchasing and predominately supported the plastics supply chain. Baker has a track record of using the purchasing function to deliver shareholder value.

“I am very pleased to introduce these important new additions to our leadership team,” said Michael McGaugh, President and chief executive officer of Myers Industries. “With decades of industry experience and success, Jim, Jeff and Dave will strengthen our company in three important areas: how we sell, how we buy and how we integrate our acquisitions. I am confident that these executive additions will help us drive significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the US Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.