MSC Industrial Appoints New E-Commerce Leader

Faisal Hussain now leads MSC's e-commerce efforts after serving as Ingram Micro's executive director of global product management for the past three years.

Sep 1st, 2020
MSC Industrial Supply
MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC — MSC Industrial Supply, a distributor of metalworking and MRO supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced Tuesday that Faisal Hussain has joined the company as vice president, eCommerce.

Hussain joins MSC from Ingram Micro, a $50 billion, global supply chain organization of information technology products, where he served as executive director of global product management and UX for Ingram Micro, the No. 1 global distributor of information technology products. Prior to his tenure with Ingram Micro, Hussain served in a variety of engineering and eCommerce leadership roles with Staples, Comcast and Apptix. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business commerce from the University of Karachi in Karachi, Pakistan.

“Although MSC has always been at the forefront of B2B eCommerce with a highly rated website, we recognize that we must continue to transform to deliver a world-class digital experience for our customers,” said Steve Baruch, executive vice president and  chief strategy & marketing officer for MSC. “Faisal is a savvy business and technology leader adept at meeting the expectations of a diverse customer base by consistently delivering an end-to-end seamless experience. We are pleased to bring his insights and expertise to MSC in support of our customers and suppliers.”

“I am excited to join MSC, which has a rich, successful history of serving customers at the highest levels. I am looking forward to helping deliver manufacturing customers a nimble digital experience to conduct business and interact with us when and how they want, beyond what they experience as consumers today. We have a compelling opportunity to shape the future of B2B commerce.” Hussain said.

