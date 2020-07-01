CEO Named for Newly-Acquired Supply Source Enterprises

Steve Schultz takes over leadership for SSE, the parent of JanSan and PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products.

Jul 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Supply Source Enteprisesa

Concurrent with Genuine Parts Company's Tuesday announcement that it has sold the Supply Source Enterprises business of its office products subsidiary — S.P. Richards — to H.I.G. Capital, Supply Source Enterprises (SSE) has announced a new chief executive officer.

Effective Immediately, Steve Schultz has been named president and CEO of SSE — the parent company of commercial cleaning and disposable PPE distributors The Safety Zone and Impact Products. Schultz has also been named to the company's board of directors, bringing 25 years of experience in B2B manufacturing and distribution to SSE.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead this organization going forward," Schultz said. "The Safety Zone and Impact Products are each highly respected industry players, with dedicated people and strong brands. We found an ideal partner in H.I.G. to support the continuation and expansion of our strong core businesses, global reach, unmatched product breadth and robust customer relationships."

Cleveland, OH-based Supply Source Enterprises is a global manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label PPE, commercial cleaning, maintenance and safety products. The company caters to end markets of JanSan, foodservice, industrial/safety, office products and other resellers.

Supply Source EnteprisesEstablished in 1973, The Safety Zone is a importer & provider of disposable gloves, PPE and foodservice disposables. The company’s experience supplying janitorial, industrial safety, food service, food processing and medical reseller customers extends internationally.

Founded in 1963, Impact Products is a manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label commercial cleaning and maintenance accessories, safety & PPE for use in the janitorial, foodservice, healthcare, industrial, school, hospitality, commercial office and retail end markets. Impact's brand portfolio includes ProGuard, Malt, Layflat, DiversaMed, Foameeze, Naturelle, Eclipse and Rest Assured.

"The SSE companies offer extensive product portfolios and differentiated value-added services to a wide array of users across several end markets," said Rahul Vinnakota, managing director at H.I.G. "We appreciate the loyalty and support of our strong customer base during these difficult times and look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations in the future. H.I.G. will bring additional expertise and resources to SSE to support management as they continue to broaden SSE’s customer base, expand offerings and enhance services. Importantly, given the critical role of these businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring continuity of service to customers while prioritizing the wellbeing of employees.”


