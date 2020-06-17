Kimball Midest Names Chief Marketing Officer

Todd Karas will manage Marketing Services, Digital Marketing and Customer Development.

Jun 17th, 2020
Kimball Midwest B 5eb0481526ed2

Columbus, Ohio – June 17, 2020 – Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, Ohio, has promoted veteran marketing leader Todd Karas to Chief Marketing Officer.

Karas joined Kimball Midwest in 2019 after more than a decade in sales and marketing at Cardinal Health, where he finished as director of marketing for an industry-leading product portfolio with more than $300 million in annual revenue.

Todd KarasTodd KarasKimball Midwest

He spent his first year with Kimball Midwest learning about the company’s customers and markets while building relationships with the sales management team. This included time selling to customers to gain firsthand knowledge about the company’s programs as well as rotating through many departments to build connections and in-depth understanding.

“Learning the Kimball Midwest culture, our two-customer philosophy and gaining an understanding of our strategic vision have all been important factors for me to understand as we move towards building a world-class sales and marketing organization, so I am grateful for the onboarding I have received,” Karas said. “I have always been inspired by Kimball Midwest’s growth over the years. The future is bright for this company, and it’s an honor to be part of it!”

Karas is a 2003 graduate of the University of Dayton with a double major in entrepreneurship and finance. He will report to Vice President of Sales Patrick McCurdy and manage Marketing Services, Digital Marketing and Customer Development.

“We look forward to the value Todd and the marketing team will continue to add to our strategic goals and corporate vision to remain family owned and operated and double sales every five years,” President and CEO Pat McCurdy said.

More in Staffing Changes
Distribution Now
NOW Inc. Promotes CFO to CEO
Dave Cherechinsky takes over top leadership of the company after serving as CFO since 2018, while a new CFO was also named.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Mrc Global Eron
MRC Global CEO Retiring at End of 2021
Lane, 61, has been the PVF distributor's president and CEO since September 2008.
May 28th, 2020
Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Names Supply Chain Leader
Gustavo Ghory will lead KC's procurement, manufacturing, transportation, continuous improvement and sustainability, among other areas.
May 26th, 2020
Lincoln Electric Company Logo Png Transparent
Lincoln Electric Americas Welding President Retiring
CEO Christopher Mapes will oversee the Americas Welding organization until an internal successor is named.
May 21st, 2020
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Appoints Supply Chain SVP
Caldwell Hart brings two decades of supply chain management experience to the electrical and industrial distributor.
May 20th, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Appoints New CEO
David Wilson, president of Flowserve's Pumps Division, will become Columbus McKinnon's president and CEO on June 1.
May 14th, 2020
Kaman Industriala
Kaman Distribution Appoints New KIT Leader
Industry veteran Mark Stoneburner joins Kaman Industrial Technologies after spending the previous four years at Motion Industries.
May 8th, 2020
Crescent
Crescent Electric Announces New CEO
Former Werner Electric Supply CEO Scott Teerlick joins Crescent in the same role, succeeding Marty Burbridge.
Apr 28th, 2020
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply&apos;s Las Vegas, NV headquarters location.
Michael Mantis Named CEO of Fasteners Inc.
Following the sudden passing of founder & owner Keith Mantis, his son takes over leadership of the Las Vegas-based company.
Apr 28th, 2020
Wernersfa
Werner Electric Names New President
Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.
Apr 27th, 2020
True Value
Former ORS, Grainger Exec Named True Value CEO
Industrial distribution veteran Chris Kempa will take over executive leadership of the hardware retailer in May.
Apr 21st, 2020
Kuriyamaere
Kuriyama Announces New President
Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.
Apr 15th, 2020