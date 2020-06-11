ERP Provider Distribution One Announces New Head of Global Customer Success and Operations

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Distribution One, a provider of ERP distribution software solutions, announced that Jim Maher has joined as director, global customer success and operations. In this role, Maher will a member of the executive leadership team reporting to Distribution One co-founders Larry Ward and Dean Christianson, and will lead the company's customer support, implementation and operations organizations. He brings more than 25 years of enterprise customer success, operations, sales, and strategy experience at leading software and consulting companies such as Model N, Salesforce, Bluewolf, and Epicor.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Jim join our team to offer fresh operational insight as we adapt to the changes impacting modern distribution," said Larry Ward, President and co-founder at Distribution One. "With his extensive background in distributor ERP and deep commitment to customer service, Jim will further strengthen the relationships we forge with every customer."

"I am very pleased to be joining the Distribution One team," said Maher. "The company serves the complex ERP needs of wholesale distributors, an industry in which I've spent a large part of my career. I'm excited to join the company to deepen our customer relationships, and to drive innovation in our customer experience and operations."

Most recently, Jim was Senior Director of Sales Operations and Enablement at Model N, a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. Prior to that, he provided CRM strategy guidance in his roles as Customer Success Director at Salesforce.com and Engagement Manager at Bluewolf. His roots in the wholesale distribution industry run deep with over 20 years' experience at distribution ERP software companies including Epicor, Activant, and Prophet 21, and at a family-run import-distribution business. He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

About Distribution One

Distribution One is an industry-leading developer of innovative customer-focused Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software designed specifically for the needs of wholesalers and distributors. Formed in 1996 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Distribution One operates a branch office in Irving, Texas, as well as a network of ERP specialists in eight states across the country. This team thrives on providing solutions and support to customers across the United States, Canada, and into Europe.

Distribution One's 8000+ users operate in a variety of industries worldwide from fasteners, adhesives, industrial supply, and food service to electrical, retail, hardware, and janitorial supply to name a few. Wholesalers and distributors of every size trust Distribution One's turnkey software to streamline productivity, automate operations, and access critical real-time data to strengthen competitive advantage and expand profitability.