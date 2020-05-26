Kimberly-Clark Names New Chief Supply Chain Officer

DALLAS — Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced May 22 that Gustavo Ghory has been named senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective July 1.

Ghory will have global responsibilities for procurement, manufacturing, transportation, continuous improvement, sustainability, and quality, safety and regulatory operations. Ghory will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and become a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Gustavo is an outstanding global leader and I am confident that his extensive experience will help us improve the value we deliver from our world-class global supply chain operations," said Hsu.

Ghory joins Kimberly-Clark with more than 35 years of deep experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning several key senior leadership roles at Procter and Gamble and most recently at SmarterChains, a technology leader focused on creating agile manufacturing operations for manufacturers around the world.