Kimberly-Clark Names New Chief Supply Chain Officer

Gustavo Ghory will lead KC's procurement, manufacturing, transportation, continuous improvement and sustainability, among other areas.

May 26th, 2020
Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly Clark

DALLAS — Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced May 22 that Gustavo Ghory has been named senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective July 1.

GhoryGhoryGhory will have global responsibilities for procurement, manufacturing, transportation, continuous improvement, sustainability, and quality, safety and regulatory operations. Ghory will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and become a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Gustavo is an outstanding global leader and I am confident that his extensive experience will help us improve the value we deliver from our world-class global supply chain operations," said Hsu.

Ghory joins Kimberly-Clark with more than 35 years of deep experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning several key senior leadership roles at Procter and Gamble and most recently at SmarterChains, a technology leader focused on creating agile manufacturing operations for manufacturers around the world.

More in Staffing Changes
Crescent
Crescent Electric Announces New CEO
Former Werner Electric Supply CEO Scott Teerlick joins Crescent in the same role, succeeding Marty Burbridge.
Apr 28th, 2020
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply&apos;s Las Vegas, NV headquarters location.
Michael Mantis Named CEO of Fasteners Inc.
Following the sudden passing of founder & owner Keith Mantis, his son takes over leadership of the Las Vegas-based company.
Apr 28th, 2020
Wernersfa
Werner Electric Names New President
Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.
Apr 27th, 2020
True Value
Former ORS, Grainger Exec Named True Value CEO
Industrial distribution veteran Chris Kempa will take over executive leadership of the hardware retailer in May.
Apr 21st, 2020
Kuriyamaere
Kuriyama Announces New President
Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.
Apr 15th, 2020
Eis
Electrical Distributor EIS Has New CEO
The former Genuine Parts Company and Motion Industries subsidiary is now under new leadership at the top level.
Apr 14th, 2020
Stanley Fastening
Stanley B&D Names New Industrial Head
The segment includes Stanley Engineered Fastening, Stanley Infrastructure and Stanley Oil & Gas.
Apr 7th, 2020
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Last Chance! Take ID's Survey of Operations and Enter Drawing
ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is open through EoB on 4/22. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards!
Mar 27th, 2020
Motion Industries&apos; corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL.
Motion Industries’ Cook Promoted to EVP & CFO
Greg Cook will continue leading Motion's finances and corporate strategy, while also taking on information technologies functions.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
UPS Names New CEO
David Abney will retire after a 46-year career with the logistics company.
Mar 12th, 2020
Wildeck
Wildeck Promotes Lorenz to Company President
Dan Lorenz joined Wildeck in August 2018 as the vice president of operations.
Mar 11th, 2020
Border Statesa
Border States Names New President
Jason Seger, who joined BSE in 1999, will become president on April 1.
Mar 9th, 2020