Nesco Names Anixter Veteran as New President of Parts, Tools and Accessories

The specialty rental equipment provider will have a new leader for its PTA division on June 1.

May 21st, 2020
Nesco Holdings
FORT WAYNE, IN — Nesco Holdings, a provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end-markets, announced Thursday that it has named Mike Turner as president of its Parts, Tools and Accessories (PTA) division. He will join Nesco on June 1.

TurnerTurnerTurner comes to Nesco from Anixter, a global distributor, where he most recently held the title of regional vice president of the Mountain Region. During his 25-year career at Anixter, he held a number of leadership positions across multiple divisions in the areas of management, sales and finance. In addition to Turner's career accomplishments, he earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

In his role as president of the PTA division, Turner will be responsible for driving continued future growth of Nesco's Parts, Tools and Accessories business.

"The continued expansion of our PTA business requires a proven results-oriented leader to implement our national growth strategies. We believe Mike is perfectly placed for this new role, and will be a great addition to our leadership team," said Lee Jacobson, CEO of Nesco.

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of over 4,600 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories.

