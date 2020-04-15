Pentair Announces 3 New EVPs

LONDON — Water solutions supplier Pentair on Wednesday announced three appointments to its executive leadership team. The London-based company named Bob Fishman as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer; Mario D’Ovidio was named as executive vice president and president of the Consumer Solutions segment; Jerome Pedretti has been promoted to executive vice president and president of the Industrial & Flow Technologies segment. Each will report to John Stauch, Pentair president and CEO.

In connection with these changes, Pentair is eliminating the role of chief operating officer effective June 6. Karl Frykman, executive vice president and COO will continue to work with D’Ovidio and Pedretti to ensure a smooth transition of the segments and businesses, and will also continue to work with John Stauch in an advisory capacity until Dec. 31, 2020.

“Karl joined Pentair in 2000, and nearly tripled the Pool business revenue and more than quadrupled the pool income during his tenure," Stauch said. "His leadership and deep expertise in the water and pool industry drove industry-leading product innovation, enabled a customer-first sales team, elevated customer loyalty, and shaped one of the best, most respected team of pool experts in the industry."

After leading the Pool business, Frykman took on full responsibility for the Water Segment. In 2018, Frykman was appointed as EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am grateful for Karl’s quiet confidence, his measured and steady leadership style, and strong counsel to me, and I look forward to his continued advice this year as we continue to execute our residential and commercial water treatment strategies,” Stauch continued. “Additionally, we are pleased to have completed our migration to our new segments and businesses, and I am excited about the leadership that Bob, Mario and Jerome will bring to their positions, and grateful for the contributions that Mark and Karl have made to Pentair.”