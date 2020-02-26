Genuine Parts Co. Hires Former HD Supply Facilities Maintenance CEO

Genuine Parts Company announced a trio of executive officer changes on Feb. 20, including the addition of a former HD Supply executive for the second time in four months.

GPC — the parent company of MRO distributor Motion Industries (No. 4 on Industrial Distribution’s Big 50 List) — said that Murray “Tripper” Briggs has joined the company as vice president of strategic business transformation. Briggs held various business development leadership positions at HD Supply over the past six years, including most recently as VP of strategy, data and analystics at HD’s Facilities Maintenance business.

GPC previously hired former HD Supply executive William Stengel II as its first chief transformation officer, effective Nov. 1, 2019. Stengel II was with HD Supply from 2007-2018, serving as president and CEO of the Facilities Maintenance unit from June 2017 to October 2018.

Both GPC and HD Supply (No. 2 on Big 50) are based in Atlanta.

“Mr. Briggs has significant experience in strategic business development and analytics and will work with the transformation office to develop, prioritize and lead transformation initiatives to accelerate profitable growth and operational productivity,” GPC’s press release said.

Genuine Parts’ other two promotions announced Feb. 20 included the promotion of Lisa Hamilton to SVP of total rewards and promotion of Vickie Smith to SVP of employee experience. Hamilton, a 24-year veteran of the company, has served as VP of benefits, for the last seven years and has overseen the company's health, welfare, retirement and wellbeing programs. In her new role, Hamilton will also have responsibility for compensation, providing for a cohesive total rewards Program. Smith has been with the company for 18 years and previously served as VP of employee relations. Smith is responsible for the company's efforts in areas such as talent management, HR compliance and communications and organizational development. In her expanded role, she will also lead Genuine Parts’ HR operations.

The company also announced that 15-year GPC veteran Christopher Galla has been appointed VP and General Counsel, having served as VP and assistant general counsel for the last five years. As general counsel, Galla will have responsibility for all legal matters as well as an expanded role in risk management and employment matters.

Additionally, Jennifer Ellis was named VP of compliance and corporate secretary. Ellis has served the company for six years as associate counsel and the last five years as corporate secretary. In her new position, she will have an expanded role with compliance and environmental, social and governance matters.