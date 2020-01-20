EMUGE Appoints Kennametal Veteran as National Account Manager

Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.

Emuge Corp.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web

WEST BOYLSTON, MA — EMUGE Corp., a manufacturer of high-performance taps, thread mills, drills, end mills and other rotary tools, has announced the appointment LoweLoweof Scott Lowe as National Accounts Manager for the US and Canada. In his new position, Lowe is responsible for developing and managing channel partner relations with key customers, distributors and integrated suppliers of EMUGE products.

“I am very pleased to welcome Scott to EMUGE to further strengthen our sales organization and market share in the evolving product distribution landscape,” said Bob Hellinger, president of EMUGE Corp. “He brings with him valuable management and cutting tool experience, working for over 25 years with sales and distribution in metalworking manufacturing.”

Prior to joining EMUGE, Lowe worked over 13 years at Kennametal, a supplier of tooling and industrial materials, mostly recently as sales manager for nearly six years and before then as senior applications engineer. Prior to Kennametal, Lowe held a territory sales role for nearly five years at cutting tool manufacturer Guhring. In addition, early in his career Lowe completed the prestigious General Electric Machinist Apprentice Program and was a machinist at General Electric for 11 years. Lowe resides with his family in Cottonwood, AL.

EMUGE Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 1,950-employee German company EMUGE-Werk Richard Glimpel GmbH & Co. KG (Lauf, Germany). The company manufactures an extensive line of taps, thread mills, drills, end mills, toolholders, clamping devices and other rotary cutting tools ‒ over 40,000 items sold through distributors worldwide. EMUGE also offers end-user technical support through a network of in-the-field engineers and in-house product specialists, all with extensive tooling and application experience.

More than 10,000 types of cutting tools and accessories are stocked in the company’s U.S. and Canadian Headquarters located in West Boylston, MA, USA. The recently expanded 50,000+ sq. ft. facility includes a technology center with a machining and tooling demonstration showroom and classroom, tool manufacturing and reconditioning, warehouse, sales, support and administrative offices.

