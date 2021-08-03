Editorial: Are You Prepared for the 'Great Resignation?'

It's time to acknowledge some realities about your workforce.

Aug 3rd, 2021
Anna Wells
I Stock 1210151909
iStock

Here at Industrial Distribution, our annual Salary Report is always one of the most well-read segments of the magazine each year. The reasons are obvious: every worker, no matter their title or industry, wants to feel as if their compensation is on par with their peers. And if it’s not, well… the results starting here may serve as fodder for a conversation.

Anna Wells, Executive Editor of Industrial DistributionAnna Wells, Executive Editor of Industrial DistributionI’ve had lots of chats with other businesspeople since the pandemic began and since its economic impacts have sharply veered in the other direction. Interestingly, we spoke of nothing but the economy and supply chain impacts for the better part of the year and now all anybody wants to discuss is the labor shortage.

We know that distribution has felt the impacts of the labor shortage in different ways than other industries like retail and manufacturing. For one, manufacturers are competing with warehouses for entry-level workers and warehouses appear to be winning. In a recent report issued by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, the labor rate for warehouse workers has recovered more than 200 percent thanks to a pandemic boom in e-commerce. In contrast, manufacturers have recovered less than two-thirds of jobs.

Meanwhile, office workers like salespeople and business development professionals saw less fluctuation but that doesn’t mean they didn’t emerge from the pandemic with a different set of expectations as to how their careers should move forward from here. Let's not forget: the supply chain disruptions of 2020 have left some of your top performers weary as their jobs and personal lives became simultaneously more challenging for a prolonged period of time.

ID Managing Editor Mike Hockett explores the results of our salary report in great detail starting with its Executives results here, but if you’re looking for the Cliffs Notes, here’s a quick takeaway: 42 percent of sales professionals surveyed are expecting a hike in pay this year, which was on the low end. Of the other two job categories we address — executive level and middle management — 57 percent and 50 percent (respectively) are expecting a raise. This is a big boost in confidence (and let’s face it, job security) from the surveyed audience last year who predominantly feared cuts in jobs, pay and benefits.

Last year, we warned distributors to focus on soft benefits and work-life balance as a way of encouraging workers to stay through the uncertainty. This year, I’d suggest the same, but for different reasons. For one, we know the job market is strong. Inc. Magazine just published an astonishing report where they contend that nine out of ten workers are looking to change jobs, a phenomenon they refer to as “The Great Resignation.” Oof.

To me, this means distribution, though not as directly impacted by the labor shortages of retail, hospitality and manufacturing, should be on guard. With job openings at a record high and inflation taking a bite out of paychecks, this might not be the time to push a strategy of “buckling down and playing catch-up.” In fact, stacking more responsibilities onto fatigued workers as you work through bottlenecks might build a case for your talent to “see what else is out there.”

And when it comes to salary, there’s an elephant in the room and it needs to be addressed. Many of your workers are expecting a raise and if you can’t afford it, you need to put it out in the open. Employees are more likely to respond to your reasoning than your silence, especially if there’s a plan in place. Sometimes a variable boost, based on achieving revenue goals, is enough to keep your top performers satisfied if you can’t afford to offer them a salary jump just yet.

The key point here is that, which many distributors held strong throughout the pandemic, it doesn’t mean they’re not going to feel the impacts of overall job market disruption as we emerge. Whether or not you see your own “Great Resignation” may be up to you.

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Ds1 Okuma
CNC Supplier Names New VP of Operations
Mike Vassil will be responsible for all operational departments, including procurement/planning, contract administration, production, facilities, Quick Shop, warehousing and material handling.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Solve Industrialasfd
Solve Industrial Motion Sales Leader Joins PTRA Board
Power transmission distribution sales leader George Dib will serve a three-year principal director term for the Power-Motion Technology Representatives Association.
Jun 24th, 2021
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Co. Appoints Technology And Digital Leader
Naveen Krishna brings more than 25 years of technology experience to GPC, including roles at Macy's, Home Depot, Target and FedEx.
Jun 22nd, 2021
Iac Logo
IAC Supply Solutions Adds New Safety Sales Specialist
IAC Supply Solutions is a Mid-South independent distributor of industrial, automation and electrical products and services.
Jun 18th, 2021
Piscataway Story Photo
F.W. Webb Adds New Marketing Leader
Deanna O'Donnell now oversees the plumbing and industrial distributor's alignment of corporate, product and market strategies.
Jun 18th, 2021
Staples Asdf
Amid Pursuit of ODP, Staples CEO Steps Down
Sandy Douglas, who has been Staples' CEO for the past three years, will no longer be with the company as of Friday.
Jun 17th, 2021
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Group Adds New Automation Leader
Most recently, Todd Boone served as the senior director of WESCO Distribution’s Applied Technology Group
Jun 15th, 2021
2020 10 17
HVACR, Plumbing Distributor First Supply Appoints New CEO
Katie Poehling Seymour and First Supply CFO Todd Restel represent the fifth-generation of family leadership at the 124-year-old company.
Jun 8th, 2021
Unnamed
Industrial Scientific Adds New Engineering Leader
A former Honeywell Building Solutions' VP joins the gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions provider.
Jun 7th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand to Transition CEOs at Year's End
Hillenbrand subsidiary president Kimberly Ryan takes over leadership of the company's businesses, succeeding Joe Raver.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Maxresdefault
New CEO at ContiTech
Previously head of the Mobile Fluid Systems unit, Philip Nelles takes over top leadership of ContiTech.
Jun 1st, 2021