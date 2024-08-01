AD Announces Record-Breaking Sales for First Half of 2024

WAYNE, Pa. — AD reported Thursday that member sales in the first six months of 2024 increased 7% across AD’s 14 divisions and three countries to a record $40.4 billion.

Same-store sales increased by 4% in the U.S., 1% in Canada and 15% in Mexico in their respective currencies. Member purchases from AD suppliers grew 4% to $10.1 billion.

Eighty-seven new members joined AD year-to-date, including 50 that joined as part of the Edge Group merger and 37 that joined independently. AD members also acquired another 20 companies outside of AD.

“Our membership growth continues to outpace the impact of consolidation and, in addition to positive financial results, several of our programs launched new offerings and celebrated significant milestones," said AD CEO Bill Weisberg. "We are looking forward to continuing our work on behalf of our AD owner/member independents, supplier partners, service providers, to maintain this solid growth through the end of the year.”